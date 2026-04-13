All the wild things Real Housewives of Rhode Island ladies admitted in their casting tapes

Some of the stuff they said is absolutely shocking

So, the Real Housewives of Rhode Island have only just started, but their casting tapes already told us a lot about what we’re in for, and the ladies didn’t exactly ease us in gently.

The way they spoke tells you a lot about the drama, the personalities, and the energy we’re probably going to get all season. So, here are all the wild things the Real Housewives of Rhode Island stars admitted to in their casting tapes.

Ashley Iaconetti

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Ashley is very open from the start about who she is and where she’s come from. She told Bravo, “I am Ashley Iaconetti. I was on season 19 of The Bachelor. I love being stopped. It’s the most fun. I’m a little bit of an attention wh*re.”

But then she shifts into something a bit more vulnerable about the group dynamic. She explained, “Like, [it’s] really hard to infiltrate a friend group here. I get along with all the girls really well, but I feel left out a lot too, because they go in and post on Instagram that they all had dinner together, and they very rarely invite me.”

Liz McGraw

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Liz comes in with very strong energy and basically warns you not to push her too far. She said, “If somebody [comes for] me or my family over, if karma doesn’t take care of it, I am.”

And she doubles down on not having much of a filter, saying, “I don’t have a filter. That pisses a lot of people off. When we walk in a restaurant, regardless of what restaurant it is, we pretty much know everyone there.” Love that, actually!

Kelsey Swanson

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Kelsey’s tape is very much about owning how people see her. She introduced herself and immediately leaned into her confidence. “My name is Kelsey Swanson, a former Miss Island USA 2017. I am very confident, and I am the type of person like if I like something, I’m going after it.”

But then she addresses the labels people put on her, too. She said, “They’re like, ‘Oh, she’s a gold digger.’ I literally don’t care because I love my life.” As you should, queen!

Rosie DiMare

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Rosie’s tape is very type-A from the start. She said, “My name is Rosie DiMare, TV anchor. I DJ. I host live events and podcasts. I am so type A. I like everything to be perfect.”

And then she shares a funny personal detail that kind of sums her up. “My dad said to Rich, when Rich asked him if he could marry me, my dad goes, ‘If you want, but she’s a lot.'”

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli

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Rulla comes across as someone who brings energy into every room. She described herself as “the straw that stirs the drinks”. She added, “Anyone who knows us knows that we throw the best parties. I am a mom. I gotta be honest.”

Alicia Carmody

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Alicia is very upfront about not being the most predictable person in the world. She admitted, “I know I’m crazy in my own ways. My mom says that she was the Kardashians before the Kardashians.”

And then she really leaned into the chaos energy and said, “They call me the runaway bride because I do have a tendency for right when it’s at that moment. I don’t know, I just take off. I’m ruthless, like hardcore.”

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

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Jo-Ellen said in her casting tape, “My name is Jo-Ellen Tiberi, and we have two kids, and then we have a 3rd on the way, brewing.”

She then added, “I don’t mean to know all of the drama and the gossip, but it comes to me, and I love it, and it’s so fun.”

And she finished with a warning, saying, “I don’t really have that many enemies, however, like, don’t cross me because there’s been a couple that have and it didn’t go well for them. Welcome to Rhode Island.”

I know who not to mess with!

Rhode Island might be small, but the personalities definitely aren’t.

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