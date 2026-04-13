‘He matches my energy’: Georgie reveals her new boyfriend after Love on the Spectrum split

The pair had been friends for three years before they started dating

Georgie has revealed more about her new boyfriend Luke Cardon after her Love on the Spectrum split from Connor.

Straight after the show, Georgie told Tudum that she’d since moved on with her close friend, explaining that he asked her to be his girlfriend a few months after the breakup.

She’s since moved onto a new relationship with her close friend Luke, who asked her to be his girlfriend a few months after the breakup. “I was flattered and obviously said yes. He’s been teaching me about football and basketball. He makes me laugh, and I make him laugh.”

Georgie has since revealed more about her new relationship with Luke, with the Love on the Spectrum saying that her new boyfriend “matches her energy.”

She shared on socials: “Luke and I have been waiting for a week after the series came out to tell you guys about him. We have been dating for a while. The series takes about a year to film then they have to decide what is the best scenes to have in LOTS.

“Ok it has been a week and it is time for you to meet three new people in my life. First up is my new boyfriend who has Williams Syndrome was my friend for three years prior and matches my energy I would like you to say hello to Luke.”

Luke also has Instagram, however his account is currently private.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.