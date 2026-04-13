Erm, it turns out Scarlett was a stew on Below Deck before Temptation Island?!

She was in a messy love triangle with Gary King on the show

Scarlett and her boyfriend Cole starred on the newest season of Temptation Island, but as she turns out she’s no stranger to reality TV, as she was previously on Below Deck Sailing Yacht!

Scarlett joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht as a Junior Stewardess halfway through the season to replace someone who had left.

She recalled during her first episode: “The first guy I dated when I moved to San Diego was actually a boat captain. We went out on the water the same day, and then it just became my life. It’s just, like, weird.”

Whilst Scarlett didn’t return to the show for season four, she caused plenty of chaos after trying to pursue First Mate Gary King, despite Daisy Kelliher also having feelings for him. Ashley Marti was also trying to get with Gary, and the two did actually hook up, but all in all it was a very chaotic season for Scarlett to be part of.

But clearly Scarlett caught the reality TV bug as just three years later she and boyfriend Cole decided to appear on Temptation Island.

During the show, Scarlett instantly connected with Bradley, and started wondering if she was settling in her relationship. Host Mark also encouraged Cole to open up to other women.

During the final bonfire, Cole dropped the bombshell that he’d read her journal, shaking Scarlett. Ultimately she decided he hasn’t done enough work on himself and whilst he wanted to leave with her, she decided to leave alone.

She explained: “There’s no way things would be drastically different. We both deserve to feel safe.”

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