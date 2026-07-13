Love Island USA season eight was wild, so where did all the OG islanders end up?

Not all of the day one islanders from Love Island USA season eight lasted the entire season. We’ve rounded up a complete list of all the original islanders from Love Island USA season eight to see where they ended up by the end of the summer.

Bryce Detloff

Starting off strong, Bryce coupled up with Trinity in the very first episode and they ended up as the winning couple this season! They were easily the fan favourite couple of season eight, so we’re ecstatic that they formed a real connection in the villa.

Trinity Tatum

Trinity coupled up with Bryce, and despite their eight year age gap, they formed a real connection in the villa and ended up as the winners! We saw them go through it all, a separation in Casa Amor, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, and even saying “I love you” to each other.

Aniya Harvey

Aniya was originally coupled up with KC, but eventually ended up with Carl from Casa Amor. She ended up as the runner-up of season eight alongside Carl.

Melanie Moreno

Melanie went through it in the villa this summer. To the point where the internet was begging her to end things with Sincere, who she was coupled up with the entire season. They ended up in third place, despite the insane amounts of backlash.

Sincere Rhea

Sincere was the token “evil boy” of the summer. He had his fun in Casa Amor, broke Melanie’s heart, but ended up somehow redeeming himself to her, and they ended the summer still coupled up together.

Zach Georgiou

Coming all the way from England, Zach survived the entire season without being dumped from the villa. He was coupled up with Kayda, a bombshell who entered on day two, and ended up in fourth place with her. At least he lasted longer than his brother, Charlie, from season seven.

KC Chandler

KC made some waves in the villa this season, and left us with some iconic moments like movie night. He was coupled up with Aniya up until Casa Amor, and shocked the islanders when he brought Tierra back to the villa with him. Ultimately, he ended up being dumped just two days before the finale on day 30.

Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis

Kenzie was known for her iconic splits and constantly exploring new connections this season. She coupled up with Zach on the first day and eventually coupled up with Corbin. That only lasted until Casa Amor when she brought back Dylan. They ended things kind of on a rocky note and were dumped on day 30 alongside KC and Titi.

Beatriz Hatz

Bea was coupled up with Sean and then Gabriel, but only lasted until day 10 in the villa.

Sean Reifel

Sean had the shortest time in the villa out of all the OG islanders, as he was dumped on day six. Hopefully he still has his job.

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