All the college degrees the Love Island USA cast have and where they studied

There’s several college degrees that were achieved by the Love Island USA cast, and they weren’t easy ones, either. Kenzie graduated just days before entering the villa, while some of her co-stars have sports degrees under their belt. It’s safe to say they’re all pretty smart.

Kenzie Annis – Nursing

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Kenzie only just graduated nursing school two weeks before the show, in Kennesaw, Georgia, and calls herself a “Child of God.” She insisted her 20/30 vision score was stronger than a 20/13 score because “I was in nursing school, bro,” during Love Island USA.

Sincere Rhea – Communication and media

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Sincere studied Communication and Media Studies at both Penn State University and the University of Miami, and pursued a graduate certificate in Sports Studies at Texas Tech University, where he started studying in May 2025. He appears to be taking a break right now.

Aniya Harvey – Business marketing

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Aniya graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, in May 2024. Before that, she went to Sandy Creek High School. As a student, she played volleyball and did marketing for the athletics team.

Carl Schmidt – Asian studies

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Carl graduated in 2020 with a degree in Asian Studies from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. He’s now got his own fitness business for Asian men, working as a fitness instructor and physical therapy aide, currently based in Denver.

Corbin Mims – Marketing and sales

Corbin studied Marketing and Sales at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He completed his degree early in December 2025 co-founded a travel company called Caicos Exclusive while he was still in college. Now, he’s a fitness and mindset instructor online.

Jaiden Bacciocco – Business communications

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Jaiden got a bachelor’s degree in Business Communications from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. She completed her degree at the university’s W. P. Carey School of Business in April 2026, but was sadly dumped from the villa recently.

KC Chandler

KC went to Fresno City College and Reedley College, but doesn’t have a university degree. He’s now a nursing assistant who completed his education at Reedley College and graduated from Fresno City College in May 2025, where he also played college basketball.

Gabriel Vasconcelos – Computer science

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Gabriel studied Computer Science on a scholarship in the US. He now works as a model and DJ, but also balanced his tech studies alongside his career in the states. Before moving to America, he was studying in Brazil, which is his home country.

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