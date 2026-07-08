Everything Jay from Jay and Pamela has emotionally said about his transgender journey

Jay from Jay and Pamela has been open about his transgender journey both on and off the show, so here’s everything he’s said about it.

He realised in high school that he was ‘actually a guy’

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During the first episode of the series, Jay shared: “Something a lot of people don’t know about me is I am a transgender man. Once I started to realize that I was actually a guy, was probably somewhere in high school. I just didn’t have the words to articulate how I felt. I’ve been out to my family for over five years now and I’m just really grateful that I have, you know, a great partner and my parents are accepting off the bat.”

He continued: “I feel like there’s nothing more powerful, at least for me, than sharing your truth and being who you are, and, of course, sharing it on this big of a platform,” he told viewers. “It’s way different than within the realm of just people that you kind of know.

“However, I think there’s something to say about just leaning into who you are and that authenticity, and I feel like that’s something that will be seen just throughout the show. It’s not even just the transgender aspect of things but just being authentic to who we are as a whole, and everything that encompasses us as people.””

He’s currently just on testosterone and hasn’t had any surgery

Jay told Pink News more about his transgender journey, with the Jay and Pamela star explaining that at the moment he’s just on hormones. Jay shared: “I take testosterone and I have been for six years and that’s all that I’ve done currently as far as the medical side of things. I haven’t had any side effects or anything that’s affected my OI directly, uh which I know has been a common question.

“Because you know, of course I’ve had to deal with things with my physical disability but I also have had to deal with things related to my autism and things like that and so it’s really cool to be the representation that you needed as a child.”

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