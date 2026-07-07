Marissa Rubinetti from 90 Day Fiancé’s net worth revealed, as she’s actually super rich

Marissa Rubinetti and her fiancé Edward Gomez are on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, so let’s examine her eye-watering net worth and how she makes all that cash.

In season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé, we’ve been following the very glamorous Marissa as she tries to fit her fiancé Edward into her lifestyle. The ex-hotel employee met Marissa while she was on a girls’ holiday in the Dominican Republic, and they instantly hit it off, maintaining a long-distance relationship after Marissa returned home.

In recent episodes, Edward moves from the Dominican Republic to Marissa’s house in the US, specifically Pennsylvania, and the two have been clashing over their different lifestyles and expectations for living together.

If you’re like us, you were immediately curious about what Marissa’s net worth is. Her huge house and successful career have earned her the nickname of “boss lady” this season.

Here’s Marissa Rubinetti’s job and her massive net worth

Marissa is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Kleinfeld Bridal, a luxury wedding dress company. It’s based in New York City and has even been featured in Say Yes To The Dress, so this isn’t Marissa’s first reality TV appearance.

According to the success of the company, the prices of the dresses and Marissa’s amount of time in the role, her net worth is estimated at a whopping $2 million to $5 million. Depending on how much she takes away from bonuses on big sales and investments outside of her job, she could be worth as much as $7 million. Edward has absolutely hit the jackpot.

The multimillionaire has spent 20 years in the bridal fashion industry and has built a huge name for herself in the industry, which has led to her massive success. Before she joined Kleinfeld, Marissa worked at David’s Bridal.

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