Meet the stars looking for love on TLC’s newest reality series, Little Singles

After meeting through a little people convention, Little Singles follows John L. Ferguson, Stephanie Vrettakos, Sammy Replogle, Krista Sulaica, and JJ as they navigate love and friendship. Here’s everything we know about the cast of Little Singles.

John

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John’s the “heart and glue” of the house this season on Little Singles. He’s a 28-year-old competitive athlete. He even is a Guinness World Record holder as the shortest wing walker. If you’re wondering what wing walking is, you’re not alone. It’s the extreme sport of standing, moving, or performing acrobatics on the wings of an aircraft while in flight. Insane.

John also is a content creator where he posts funny and comedic videos. He currently has over 260,000 followers on Instagram.

Stephanie

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Stephanie’s a 32-year-old with a big personality and is secretly romantically involved with fellow cast member, Sammy. She’s also best friends with John, calling themselves along with Sammy, the “three amigos.” As far as her relationship with Sammy, she’s looking for something real, while he’s avoiding labels. Classic situationship.

Sammy

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Sammy’s a 26-year-old content creator and has a huge presence on social media. He has over 376,000 Tiktok followers and almost 100,000 on Instagram.

Krista

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Krista’s a 30-year-old content creator with over 150,000 followers on instagram and 500,000 on TikTok. She’s the charismatic “princess” of the group, and she finds herself in the midst of a love triangle with Sammy and Stephanie. Messy.

JJ (Jordana James)

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The eldest out of the group, JJ is a 37-year-old who is a “bold and fearless lifelong performer returning to the dating world.” She has over 290,000 followers on Instagram and is ready to open herself up to love and a romantic connection again.

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