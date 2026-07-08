Wait, is this In The City star Eoin Heavey’s ex wife he’s getting divorced from?

Eoin Heavey may be in a relationship with Danielle Olivera, but the In The City star is not divorced from his ex wife yet. He’s just welcomed a baby with Danielle, but as their relationship is coming to the forefront, people wonder exactly what happened in his marriage.

It’s only been nine months, but they’re obsessed with each other. Danielle revealed tea on Eoin’s past, and told Bravo TV: “To be honest, I don’t know. I think that, if I were to put myself in his ex’s shoes, obviously, you don’t want to see your ex-husband move on so quickly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Honchariw (@nikkiriw)

We found some cosy photos of Eoin with a woman called Nicole Honchariw on his tagged Instagram photos. Two of the pics show them looking close in 2017, but it is not confirmed whether he was married to her. She lives in San Francisco and grew up writing music.

In 2020, Danielle wrote some words on her website, that reads: “You remain on the tip of my tongue and the top of my thoughts; a perfectly priced Pinot with the slightest tinge of an unknown pain, a bottle begging to be poured and still leaving me wondering.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Honchariw (@nikkiriw)

Danielle and Eoin didn’t start dating until four months after he had split from his ex. She said: “I will say, with everything that’s inside me, there was no overlap whatsoever. I don’t want people to think that our relationship came from him cheating on his ex. It did not.”

As for Eoin’s divorce, Danielle said: “It could be just New York State dragging its feet. You know, sometimes it just takes a while, and it’s for no other reason than the courts and the legal side of things. It’s like I don’t agree with it, but I understand it.”

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