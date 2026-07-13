Wait, how old are Married at First Sight season 20 couples? Here are their jarring age gaps

Married at First Sight season 20 has premiered, and we’re taking a look at the seven couples who got married at the altar without ever seeing each other. These MAFS experts have paired the couples up based on compatibility, and we’re curious to know what the age gaps are between them. So, what are the Married at First Sight season 20 age gaps?

1- Cameron, 37, Michelle, 28

The biggest age gap of the season is at nine years. Cameron Mitchell brings close to a decade more of life experience to the marriage with Michelle Le, so we’ll see how this plays out.

2- Felipe, 29, Tori, 32

Felip Cruz and Tori Dahl have a modest three year age gap between them, with her being the older partner. There’s nothing super dramatic here, just enough of a difference to bring slightly different perspectives to the table.

3- Nick, 31, Courteney, 28

This is another three year age gap with Nick Unlenhuth and Courteney Landis. Nick is 31 years old, and Courteney is 28 years old.

4- Adam, 31, Marissa, 30

Adam Dehmlow and Marissa Meyer only have a one year age gap. With ages this close, any friction in this marriage will come down to personality and values rather than generational differences.

5- Shawn, 47, Nikki, 46

Shawn Best and Nikki Jefferson stand out this season as the eldest couple. However, they only have a one year age gap. It’ll be worth watching how their life experience shapes their approach to their newly formed marriage and the MAFS process.

6- Devin, 26, Caitlin, 27

Another single year age gap, Devin Short and Caitlin Grimm are one of the youngest couples on this season of Married at First Sight. So, this could mean more energy from them but they have less life experience to draw from.

7- Mecca, 28, BelléJolie, 28

Mecca Amen and BelléJolie Force are the only couple this season on Married at First Sight that are the same age. With both being 28 years old, hopefully they’re a perfectly paired match.

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