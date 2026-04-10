It was chaos, so here’s who’s actually still together after Temptation Island season two

I honestly actually have no idea why anyone in a couple would go on Temptation Island, so who’s actually still together after the chaos that was season two? Spoiler alert, it’s not looking good across the board…

Kaylee and Summit – Still together

Against all the odds, a couple did actually make it out of the island in one piece. Throughout the series the pair realised that they could do more to support each other.

When they reunited over the final bonfire, Kaylee admitted that because she felt unhappy within herself, she relied heavily on Summit for happiness. Summit also acknowledged that his comments make her feel unworthy.

And as is it wasn’t enough that these two actually left Temptation Island together, Summit even asked Kaylee if she’d like to get a dog and move in together, which is major progress from the self proclaimed forever bachelor.

Sydney and Mikey – Split

I knew from the get go that Mikey was going to take full advantage of being on the island in worst way. Sydney decided fairly early on that their relationship was over, and decided to start getting closer to Xzavier.

Mikey then saw Xzavier and Sydney getting closer and started having a bit of an emotional crashout, even having to see the two share a kiss.

During the final bonfire, Mark declares that he’s now “grow into a man” but it’s too late as Sydney has realised she’s outgrown their relationship. Mikey leaves the island alone whilst Sydney leaves with Xzavier, telling him that she’s “genuinely fallen in love.”

Scarlett and Cole – Split

Who’s actually still together out of the couples after the show at this point, as Scarlett and Cole are another pair who split during Temptation Island.

Scarlett instantly connected with Bradley, and started wondering if she was settling in her relationship. Mark also encourages Cole to open up to other women.

During the final bonfire, Cole dropped the bombshell that he’d read her journal, shaking Scarlett. Ultimately she decided he hasn’t done enough work on himself and whilst he wants to leave with her, she decided to leave alone.

She explained: “There’s no way things would be drastically different. We both deserve to feel safe.”

Shyanne and Jack – Split

Jack wasted absolutely no time flirting with other women the moment he steps foot on the island, with Shyanne watching footage of him making sexually explicit comments about Carter.

After getting shown some intimate moments that Jack has shared with Carter, Shyanne decides to invite Preston into the Temptation Haven, with Jack also essentially living the single life.

During the final bonfire, Jack acknowledges that the experience must have been painful for Shyanne. However he now realises that both of them were too afraid to walk away from the relationship, but that it’s for the best. Both of them decided to leave the island alone.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.