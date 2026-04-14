Insane five-figure sum Tyson paid for his dog Cash after tribute in At Home With The Furys

You must have noticed an emotional tribute to Tyson Fury’s dog Cash on At Home With The Furys season two, but it’s actually the eye-watering price he paid for him that’s so wild.

At the end of episode nine, a tribute appears on the screen which reads, “In loving memory of Cash.” It comes after he appears earlier in the series, including a small scene where he is seen being fed by one of the Fury children.

So here’s what to know about Tyson’s seriously expensive dog, Cash

Cash was a rottweiler owned by Tyson and his family. He was bought in June 2022 for a whopping £20,000 from Elite Protection Dogs, a London-based company that trains high-level security dogs for private homes. He was a fully trained protection dog, part of the family’s home security.

Dogs like this are actually trained from a really young age. According to the company’s official website, “From the age of 12 weeks we start to train our dogs, seven days a week, with the best dog specialists and cynologists our company has to offer, returning them at the end of the day to our loving foster families, employed to give them the balance of work and affection they need. This allows them to grow with exposure to a family lifestyle and put their training into use.”

So, that hefty price tag basically comes down to the level of training, skill and security they provide.

Even though he was trained as a guard dog, Cash clearly meant a lot more than just security. Tyson once shared a caption about him, saying, “A man’s best friend. Always happy to see you. Loves u unconditionally, lovely quiet times with my dog.”

Cash sadly died just after filming. There’s no exact public date for when he passed away, as filming and release timelines don’t fully line up. But what’s clear is that the family were deeply affected by his death.

But why did the Furys spend so much on a guard dog?

In the Netflix series, Tyson actually opens up about how fame has affected his life and privacy. He says, “I’ve been in Morecambe for 17 years, and there’s no personal life. Everything’s public, where I live, where my kids go to school – there’s no privacy, privacy doesn’t exist.”

So because of that, Cash was brought in as protection for the home, especially as the family live such a public lifestyle.

And when you’ve got that level of fame and money, £20,000 for top-tier security probably doesn’t feel like that much.

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