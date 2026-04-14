Love on the Spectrum creator finally reveals why there are so many close up shots of feet

There’s been a lot of close up shots of cast members feet throughout Love on the Spectrum, with James getting the brunt of the angles this season.

There’s been a lot of speculation about why the show focuses on feet so much, and Love on the Spectrum Cian O’Clery has now directly addressed the shots.

During an interview with Today, Cian was asked: “Along those same lines, there’s also been some talk about the close-up shots of James’ sandals. What was the thinking behind highlighting his footwear throughout the season?”

He responded: “James wears those things all the time, and James’s feet almost say things about how he’s feeling as well. They’re very expressive. His footwear becomes part of his story a lot. His parents are telling him to put shoes on, and he’s like, I won’t. Or he’ll wear sandals off on a date, and they’ll say, maybe you should wear shoes.”

TikTok account Diversity in Neurodiversity, ran by Janella who was diagnosed with autism later in life, also explained how the shots of feet can help show emotion.

She replied to someone who said they didn’t like the amount of feet shots included in the show, with Janella explaining: “What I think they were trying to do with this is showing moments of the cast stimming.

“But the fact that feet shots in media are in general just weird and how those shots can be really strange to people, they’re not going to get that that might be why they have so many feet shots this season. The moments that I remember them using feet shots is when the person is literally stimming, but again people watching the show won’t have that immediately in mind.”

Someone commented underneath her video, writing: “This is how I felt at first too, but that one scene of Pari on the bed in episode five lowkey changed my mind, that one just seemed unnecessary and weird IMO.”

Janella replied: “She was still stimming. when i saw that I actually related to her flexing her toes but yes still strange to show.”

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