Venezuela’s fiancé, Noah Price’s age has been revealed after At Home With The Furys appearance

Venezuela Furys fiancé and future husband, Noah Price, made his official debut on At Home With The Furys, so who actually is he and what’s his age? Well, let’s find out!

How did the two first meet?

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The pair first started seeing each other when they just 14, with Noah messaging Venezuela on Instagram. The two met up again later that year at York races, with Venezuela revealing that Noah “still had side b**ches.”

They had their first kiss the day after, with her recalling that she “didn’t know if I wanted to punch him or not.” Over the summer their relationship started to sour, as the pair fought and kept splitting up then getting back together.

However, the pair soon worked things out and “stopped all the arguing and started being normal”, with Noah proposing to her soon after.

How old is Noah Price and what does he do for work?

According to The Daily Mail, Noah Price is two years older than Venezuela, making the At Home With The Furys star age 18.

He’s naturally also a boxer, and has won one belt, as he’s the 91kg Youth Belt Holder, Chesterfield ABC after winning the title in May 2024.

According to Noah’s mother, he works on the family’s scrap metal firm, as she told The Daily Mail: “We’re all really happy, they’re a wonderful young couple who have a bright future ahead of them. They’ve known each other for about a year, Noah was 17 when they met and Venezuela was 15 so there is only the two years between them.”

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