An investigation into whether Kaylee and Summit are still together after Temptation Island

Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace were the only couple who left Temptation Island season two together, but are they still together after the filming wrapped?

They left the island looking stronger than ever, with big plans to move in together and even get a dog, but that was back in summer 2025. Now, months later, things are not quite as clear. So, here’s an investigation into whether Kaylee and Summit are still together after filming Temptation Island.

They did leave the island fully committed

During the show, Kaylee and Summit were quite up and down. Their relationship had already been on-and-off before filming, and once they were separated in the villas, their differences became even more obvious. Kaylee opened up about feeling like she was not enough, while Summit struggled with his fear of commitment and came across as a bit too flirtatious at times.

However, by the final bonfire, things actually shifted. They both took accountability for their issues, and for once, they seemed to properly understand each other. Summit then made a pretty big gesture, offering Kaylee a key and a dog collar as symbols of moving in together and building a future. She accepted, and they left the island as a couple.

According to Tudum, their status at the end of the experiment was still together, which puts them in a rare category for the show.

The Gatlinburg posts look very telling



One of the biggest recent clues comes from their TikTok activity. Both Kaylee and Summit posted content from Gatlinburg at around the same time. Not only that, but the videos appear to be filmed in the same locations with almost identical backgrounds.



They did not post each other directly, which is fairly normal for reality TV couples who are avoiding spoilers, but the overlap is quite hard to ignore. It suggests they were at least in the same place together recently, which does point towards them still being in contact, if not fully together.

They are still connected online

Another small but important detail is that they still follow each other on social media. That might not sound like much, but in the world of reality TV, breakups are often followed by very quick unfollows.

The fact that neither of them has done that suggests there is no obvious fallout between them. At the very least, things have not ended badly.

That old Instagram post is still there

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)



Kaylee’s last Instagram photo with Summit dates back to July 2025, before filming began. While neither of them has posted anything more recent together, she also has not deleted that photo.

This could simply be because of show restrictions around spoilers, but it also suggests she is not trying to erase the relationship entirely. It is a small detail, but definitely noticeable.

But their living situations are not what they agreed upon on the show



At the same time, there are signs that things might not be going exactly as planned. Summit appears to split his time between New York City and Costa Rica, while Kaylee seems to be based in New York. In February, she posted a TikTok that suggested she moved into her own place.

That does not necessarily mean they have broken up, but it does not quite match their original plan of moving in together either. It could point to a long-distance situation, or simply that things have slowed down since filming.

That Valentine’s Day video confused everyone



Another moment that got people talking was a Valentine’s Day TikTok from Kaylee, which featured a man who does not appear to be Summit.

There is no confirmation of who the person is, and it could easily be a friend or just part of a trend. Still, it was enough to make people question whether she might have moved on.

And there is still no sign of a dog

It might sound minor, but considering how central the “dog and house” plan was to their final moment, the lack of any dog content has not gone unnoticed.

If they had followed through on that plan, it is likely something they would have shared. So far, there has been no sign of it.

So, are they still together?

At the moment, it is genuinely difficult to say for sure. There are clear signs suggesting they could still be together, especially the recent location overlap and their continued connection online. At the same time, there are just as many hints that things may have changed since filming ended.

For now, it seems like their relationship status is somewhere in between clear and completely unknown. Only the reunion episode can change the status to all clear.

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