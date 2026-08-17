Harry Jowsey reveals he’s finally spoken to Sam Kruse and apologised for lying about Amber Mozo

You have to see what he posted

Harry Jowsey shared in an Instagram story posted yesterday that he has spoken and apologised to Sam Kruse from Let’s Marry Harry.

Sam Kruse ended up leaving Let’s Marry Harry after Harry Jowsey lied to her face about having sex with Amber Mozo.

This comes after an Instagram story Harry posted last week responding to the comment: “Did you connect with Sam later part of the show for the differences to resolve?” He responded, saying the two haven’t spoken at all since the show, which was “totally fine” with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

He said that the only thing she’s said to him was asking to come on his Boyfriend Material podcast. “We’ll have to see what happens with that,” Harry said. He said that he thinks she made the right decision and he’s “gotta respect her decision.”

Harry ended the story with saying that: “I wish her all the best, she’s a great girl we had a great time it was really special.”

Sam’s only response to Harry’s story was reposting it to her Instagram story with the caption “Talk soon @harryjowsey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)

So, it looks like that’s changed now.

Yesterday, Harry took to Instagram to share that Sam and he have actually spoken since she left the show.

“Sam and I actually have spoken,” he shared. Harry also revealed that during this conversation, he apologised to Sam.

“I did deeply apologise for the lying because I knew she was going to see it. I was just like, ‘Look, I am sorry for taking away from your experience on the show, but you did the right thing,'” Harry said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Speaking to Swooon a few weeks ago, Harry shared why he decided to lie to Sam, saying: “You know, that’s a difficult one, and I think I was doing a lot of mental gymnastics with that because Amber did ask me to not say anything. So I didn’t want to upset her by telling everyone our business.”

However, he admitted “it was hard” to have to lie to Sam and the other women, “because you have to lie to someone to protect someone else, but then also that kinda takes away from the other person’s experience.”

Now, we’ll just have to wait for the reunion in next week to see where Harry and Sam really stand.

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