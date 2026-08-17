With only one more week left until the Married at First Sight finale and reunion airs on August 27, we want to know if Michelle and Cameron are still together. There have been some signs, so are Michelle and Cameron from Married at First Sight still together?

Season 20 of MAFS is set in Seattle, and it’s been super messy so far. One couple that seems to be going strong is Cameron Mitchell and Michelle Le.

They’ve had some struggles throughout the season, but are they still together today?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Le (@michelle.le___)

They don’t follow each other on Instagram or any other social media. However, there are other social media clues that suggest they’re still together.

Someone that Michelle follows, who appears to be one of her friends, commented on Cameron’s Instagram post from April posing with his dog. She commented: “Olive!!!” which suggests that the pair are still together if one of her friends is commenting on his posts.

They’ve both had recent job updates too that suggest they’re together. According to Cameron’s LinkedIn, he’s now an assistant men’s basketball coach at California State University East Bay, which is located outside of San Francisco, California.

According to Michelle’s LinkedIn, she got a new job as a senior program manager in March to “prioritise opportunities offering location flexibility.” This doesn’t sound like a coincidence at all. Last month Michelle actually transitioned into a new role with the Federal Aviation Administration doing “business operations,” which is super vague. She didn’t list the location in her LinkedIn update, so it’s unclear where she’s currently located for work or if this is a remote position.

In a TikTok she posted on August 2, a ring can be spotted on her finger, which is arguably the most definitive evidence. It appears it was missing from her finger at the beginning of the video, but in another shot it can be seen as she’s toasting her wine glass. Sneaky.

So, yes, all the signs are pointing towards Cameron and Michelle from Married at First Sight season 20 still being together.

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