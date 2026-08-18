The finale is tonight, so will there be a Little Singles season two, and when would it air?

The finale of Little Singles is airing tonight, August 17, and we’re already eagerly awaiting a second season. So, will there be a second season of TLC’s Little Singles, and when would it premiere?

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Little Singles is TLC’s latest dating show that follows a group of single adults with dwarfism as they navigate dating, friendships, and everyday life during a holiday in Palm Springs. Season one has nine episodes, with episodes airing on Mondays at 9 pm ET.

As of now, Little Singles hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet. However, according to Swooon, TLC frequently announces a season renewal and a premiere date at the same time. So, viewers will likely have to wait until next summer to know if there will be a season two of Little Singles.

Season one of Little Singles premiered on June 15, with the series being announced a month before on May 15. So, if season two follows the same timeline, a Little Singles return will be announced in May 2027 with the second season premiering a month later.

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After meeting through a little people convention, Little Singles follows John L. Ferguson, Stephanie Vrettakos, Sammy Replogle, Krista Sulaica, and JJ as they navigate love and friendship in their mid-twenties to late-thirties.

Krista and JJ sat down with Swooon and said they’re both hoping for a second season, as they’re eager to share more of their lives with viewers. “We just have so much more to learn and to experience with each other and the world,” Krista said.

“We don’t know anything yet, but we’re hoping,” JJ said about a potential next season. “I think for season two, if we do season two, it’s just gonna be 10 times crazier and 10 times funnier and 10 times more loving.”

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