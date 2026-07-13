Inside Michelle from Married at First Sight USA’s vibey life outside of show

There’s a new season of Married at First Sight USA to watch, and one of the key brides is Michelle, so here’s what you need to know about her.

Get ready for more drama and hopefully some happily ever afters – MAFS USA is back for season 20, bringing us a whole set of new brides and grooms to get to know. One contestant is Michelle Le, the 28-year-old career woman in Seattle who is hoping to find her Mr. Right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Le (@michelle.le___)

Michelle has made it very clear how close she is with her family. She’s super close with her Mum, Dad, brother, and cousins, and shares a strong interest in art with her Dad. She’s also the oldest out of the cousins, yet one of the only ones who isn’t married yet, which is probably part of why she signed up for MAFS.

We don’t know much about the specific details of her career yet – just that she has a “successful career” in Seattle and owns her own condo, which is very impressive at 28. She’s financially independent and ready to take the next step in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Le (@michelle.le___)

Michelle has planned ahead for her future family and has already undergone three rounds of IVF egg freezing for her future self, in case she wants to have children later on. She describes her dream partner as the “permanent adventure buddy”, which we hope she’s found in her partner, Cameron.

Her Instagram bio describes her as a “Matcha to martinis kinda girl”, and she has tons of pictures of her hanging out with her friends. She even posted a reel of them hosting their very own Traitors night in a castle-looking building, complete with over-the-top outfits and everything. Let me into this friendship group now!

She’s currently on holiday while the MAFS episodes slowly reveal her fate, but she’s keeping followers updated through her Instagram.

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