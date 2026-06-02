It’s all a bit confusing, so here’s the full rundown of the Patagonia and Pattie Gonia lawsuit

Drag queen and reality TV star Pattie Gonia is currently fighting a lawsuit against clothing brand Patagonia, but what exactly is going on?

Pattie Gonia was sued in January by Patagonia

Drag Queen ‘Pattie Gonia’ was told that they could continue performing their character, as long they didn’t infringe on Patagonia’s IP. Pattie violated the agreement by selling merch with a parody logo. Patagonia is now suing. Pattie claims this is anti-LGBT discrimination. pic.twitter.com/eooSZ9vQWP — MAX MEMES (@VitoComedy) May 31, 2026



Pattie, who’s real name is Wyn Wiley built a large platform as a drag performer and environmental activist focused on outdoor recreation and climate advocacy. Pattie, who also starred in the reality show Go Gently alongside Bonnie Wright, was sued back in January by Patagonia for trademark infringement.

The brand’s press release states: “While we wish we didn’t have to do this – and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this – it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building.”

Its statement claimed that the company had decided to take legal action due to Pattie Gonia failing to stick to a previous agreement the two parties had made in 2022, with Patagonia claiming that at the end of 2024 she started “selling ‘Pattie Gonia’ branded apparel online and continued to create and use versions of our logo.”

The statement added: “For these reasons Pattie Gonia’s use of a near-copy of our name commercially – including as a brand for environmental advocacy – and her trademark application seeking to obtain the exclusive right to use that name going forward, pose long-term threats to Patagonia’s brand and our activism.”

In its lawsuit, Patagonia is seeking damages of $1 and an award of attorneys’ fees.

Pattie Gonia publicly responded to the lawsuit, claiming the company is trying to ‘erase an activist’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)



Pattoe wrote in an Instagram statement on May 28th: “Patagonia told the media they’re only suing me for $1. What they’re actually trying to do is take away my name permanently and threaten me with more than $1M million in legal fees.”

Pattie described the lawsuit as a betrayal of the company’s mission, asking “if they’re ‘in business to save the home planet,’ why are they suing a climate activist?”

She continued: “But in the end, I had two choices. One. The erasure of my name, my advocacy, my community and everyone I employ or two. Fight for myself and fight for us.”

She claimed that the origin of Pattie Gonia came after a 2018 backpacking trip and was inspired by the region of Patagonia, which predates “both me and the clothing brand by five hundred years.”

Pattie also claimed that she never used Patagonia’s logo, font or anything from the company’s brand on her retail website. She also alleged there was no “agreement” made between her and the company in 2022.

She also shared an open letter to Ryan Gellert, the CEO of Patagonia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)



Pattie wrote: “When Patagonia, Inc., sued me without warning in January, I started immediately pursuing an amicable settlement. I have believed from the beginning that there is room for an agreement that protects your trademark while letting me keep my name and my work. I believe that still today.

“This lawsuit serves no good purpose. Let’s make peace and get back to our common love of the planet including our namesake region in South America named Patagonia.”

Patagonia responded to her statement, claiming the lawsuit is in order to ‘protect our business and employees’

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on May 28th, Patagonia shared: “Over the past several years, we’ve tried to find a path forward that would allow Pattie Gonia to continue their work while also protecting the Patagonia trademark. These conversations have included multiple proposals—each intended to support that path—along with ongoing dialogue and genuine efforts to avoid this ending up in court. Unfortunately, we could not reach an agreement.

“Patagonia has a responsibility to protect the company that generations of employees have helped build. Not because a name matters more than people, but because that name carries trust, purpose, and decades of work connected to environmental activism, product, storytelling and community impact. Protecting the Patagonia trademark is part of protecting the ability of this company to continue doing that work in the future.”

The statement concluded: “This matter is not about seeking financial gain, nor is it about challenging anyone’s identity or right to advocacy, protest, or creative expression. The last thing we wanted was a legal fight with someone who shares our values, but we must protect our business and employees.”

The company has since released a list of demands whilst acknowledging the ‘hurt caused’

An additional statement released on June 2nd from Patagonia read: “There’s a lot going around about the lawsuit we filed in January to protect our trademarks, and we owe you an update.

“We wish this lawsuit had not been necessary, and we want to acknowledge any hurt it has caused, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. We don’t want to argue trademark law on social media. Importantly, we continue to want to resolve this.

“As we have said to Pattie Gonia, we can do that if they:

Withdraw all trademark applications.

Stop using our logos.

Stop selling and promoting apparel and other products as Pattie Gonia.

“If we can agree on this, we can work out everything else, and Pattie Gonia could continue as a performer and activist. We share common ground with them, including the goal of saving our home planet and creating a more inclusive outdoors.”

Pattie Gonia rejected their settlement offer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)



Pattie Gonia has since rejected their settlement offer, doubling down on claims the company is trying to “erase my advocacy.”

She wrote: “Patagonia just posted their ‘offer’ to settle.When I told you that they were trying to erase my advocacy, their bullet #three is what I was talking about: ‘Stop selling and promoting apparel and other products as Pattie Gonia.’

“Patagonia is not just talking about my upcycled t-shirt merch in that bullet point. They’re talking about the partnership work with other brands that I’ve done for years to pay for the education, advocacy and activism that me and my team do.

“If I can’t do partnerships as Pattie Gonia, it breaks the whole ecosystem of advocacy and community engagement. And they understand this because their work is built on the exact same model – advocacy work funded through commercial work.

“Bullet points #one and #two – I’ve already said I would agree to. Bullet #three – absolutely not. No deal, Patagonia.”

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