They’ve been dating for seven months, but are are Erika Jayne and John McPhee still together?

Something about the relationship between Erika Jayne and John McPhee has me in a bit of a chokehold, but after all that fuss are the two still together? Let’s find out!

The pair started dating each other in June after meeting backstage whilst Erika was doing a show in London.

She spoke about their relationship one month later, revealing on her podcast: “I met someone and we went out on two dates.

“It was really nice. Like I feel comfortable holding this person’s hand and he’s a nice man. You know, I haven’t been seen with anyone in five years. So this is a really nice person and I enjoy my time with him.”

Erika Jayne also revealed during The Daily Dish that she and John McPhee spent the holidays together, and whilst he doesn’t live near her they’re trying to spend as much time as they can together.

Their relationship was brought up during the previous episode of RHOBH, with Erika revealing last week on the RHOBH After Show whether they’re still together.

So, is Erika Jayne still with John McPhee?

If you’re a fan of their relationship then you’re in luck as she confirmed they’re still together, saying: “Yes, I still see him, and he’s great. And I’m having a great time.”

