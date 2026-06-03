He’s an actor and DJ in his spare time, so let’s meet Love Island USA’s Bryce Dettloff

He even has his very own stage name

Bryce Dettloff is entering the Love Island USA villa on day one, so how about we get to know the man a bit better? After all, there’s more to him than first meets the eye…

What’s he looking for in the villa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



Let’s get the boring stuff out of the way first. During his introduction video, Bryce admits that whilst he “knows how it looks” that he’s a professional model and DJ that he’s “just looking for love.”

“I’m like getting old. I’m turning 30 soon. The kids are calling me unc now.”

Before getting into music Bryce waited tables, worked in construction and has been a handyman, adding: “If anything ever breaks in your house, just let me know.”

As for the type of woman he’s after, he revealed that he wants a strong woman “that can really put me in my place, someone that is not scared to just say what they wanna say. Love is like you look someone in the eyes and you have an understanding for them and you feel who they are and what they’ve been through. It’s like a loving relationship.”

He’s actually appeared on TV before as an actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



I fear the acting to Love Island USA pipeline is strong, and Bryce Dettloff isn’t breaking the mould anytime soon, however he actually has a stage name! For both his acting and DJ work he goes by Bryce Alakai.

According to his IMDb, Bryce has appeared in three different TV shows. In 2019 he starred in The Other Two playing the illustrious role of ‘Guy at Urinal.’ In 2022 he appeared in the film Alabama Rose as Henry and in 2024 starred in four episodes of The Third Eye: Major Arcana.

And has a successful music career as a DJ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



He currently has three tracks out on SoundCloud with over 500 followers, but 12 singles with 4,760 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most listened track, Coast, has almost 800k plays.

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