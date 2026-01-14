OnlyFans model reveals why she decided to quit the industry and join an Amish community

Kendra Bates, a 33 year old former OnlyFans model has revealed the real reason why she decided to quit the raunchy industry and join the cast of TLC’s newest reality show, Suddenly Amish.

During the show, six outsiders have been invited into the community to document what it’s like to join the Amish.

During the first episode, Kendra explained how she started becoming more religious one year ago and felt as though her faith didn’t align with her OnlyFans.

She told People: “”I don’t necessarily align anymore with being a dancer. I really have to be picky with which jobs I morally feel comfortable doing, and that’s none. When this opportunity [came] to me, I was like, ‘This could be the out that I was looking for.”

During on particularly emotional moment during the Suddenly Amish premiere, Kendra admitted that she started OnlyFans during the “lowest point” in her life before her baptism. She explained that her posts came from a lack of self-love and she feels unable to “forgive” herself for having an account.

She added: “I’m just not happy currently where I’m at in life.”

Kendra also revealed that she had previously considered joining the Amish community after falling in love with an Amish man during a party.

The party was part of Rumspringa, a rite of passage for the Amish where young members of the community can leave for one year to experience the outside world.

At the event, Kendra met an Amish man and fell in love, but he ultimately decided to rejoin his community.

Kendra revealed she seriously considered going back with him, explaining: ” We did have the conversation like, ‘OK, if we ever were to get married, you have to fully convert, you have to fully come in.’

“At this point, I was deciding I kind of wanted to pursue dance in LA, so it was one of those things.”

