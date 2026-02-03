All the Single’s Inferno season five couples who have officially gone to Paradise together

The Single’s Inferno season five couples who went to Paradise together have officially been confirmed. There’s four couples who were able to escape Inferno in episode eight, and we’ve already seen those huge spoiler photos of Hee-sun and Su-been all over each other.

Joo-young and Hyun-jae

awwwe I really like that Hyunjae asked Jooyoung if his declaration is making her uncomfy 🥹 also, he’s like a real life Do Kyungseok (of Gangnam Beauty lol) #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/d3Ouf1zXfi — dee (@swt_youp) February 3, 2026

Joo-young and Hyuan-jae are super cute on their Paradise date, with him constantly checking if she’s okay. They’ve only had eyes for each other since the first day, and now she knows he’s a graduate of Chung Ang University with a sports management degree.

Lim Su-been and Hee-sun

THE WAY HE HELP HER WEAR THE SEATBELT😭 SUBEEN DID U FORGET THAT SHE’S NOT UR PARTNER TO PARADISE😭🤣 MAN COULDN’T EVEN HIDE HIS ACTION & FEELINGS #SinglesInfernoS5 #singlesinferno5

pic.twitter.com/hbmoYFFcq4 — soo♛~(꽃) (@vchuyaa_) February 3, 2026

The couple we’re all rooting for have finally gone to Paradise. Spoilers have already emerged of that Elle Korea photoshoot where they can’t stop looking at each other, so we all sort of knew they’d be escaping the Inferno hand-in-hand, to be honest.

Go-eun and Hyeon-woo

hyeonwoo not being able to sleep because he was thinking of goeun, and then remembering why he was so intrigued by her in the first place and writing it down in the middle of the night so he doesn’t forget #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/AFWgZmmDZT — meena🦋 (@444meenaa) January 27, 2026

Hyeon-woo has like Go-eun from the beginning, and has always been open about his feelings towards her. Go-eun was super happy that he’s a couple of years older than her, while he told her he has been involved in sports since elementary school, and is now a coach.

Choi Mina Sue and Song Seung-il

The Mina sue x Seung-il paradise date is such a mess😭#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/FxcjRYlJk1 — 𝓝𝓪𝓸𝓶𝓲 🌸 (@shejustreadss) February 3, 2026

Mina Sue reveals that things were good with Su-been in the beginning, but she’s unsure about him right now. Even Seung-il wanted to confirm if there was anything between Mina Sue and Su-been, and he finally got an answer to it on their Paradise date.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.