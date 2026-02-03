Debunked: Is Single’s Inferno’s Samuel Lee related to the former South Korean president?!

People are claiming he could be his grandson

There has been some speculation that Single’s Inferno cast member Samuel Lee is secretly related to the former South Korean president, Lee Myung Bak, but is there any truth to the speculation?

The rumours first started online on Twitter, before getting picked up on Reddit, with one person claiming that Samuel Lee was related to the former president.

One person wrote: “F*ck, they said that a contestant on Single’s Inferno five is the nephew (maternal side) of Lee Myung Bak LOL. You can definitely see that he looks like his Excellency though.”

아 진짜 각하의 조카였어? ㅋㅋㅋ 그냥 닮은 사람이라고 생각했는데 찐 이명박 조카… 진짜 각하의 조카였다니 ㅋㅋ https://t.co/a9Yg03NR6u pic.twitter.com/aDN75dnnlV — 꿈꾸는짱구 (@BTCDream77) February 1, 2026



It seems the rumour started after people discovered more about Samuel’s prestigious background, such as the fact that he went to UC Berkley and has worked as a Software Engineer for Amazon and Google, alongside his current job as a trader.

Lee Myung Bak served as the president of South Korea from 2008 to 2013, and was a controversial political figure.

However, there is zero evidence that Single’s Inferno star Samuel Lee is in any way related to the former South Korean president, with any alleged evidence purely being the fact that the two look similar and have a similar sounding voice.

Samuel has not yet spoken out about the rumours, however he has also deleted all his social media since joining Single’s Inferno. As it stands this seems to be nothing more than a rumour.

