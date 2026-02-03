Single’s Inferno producers are being slammed for not letting girls have physical challenges

Single’s Inferno producers are being slammed for the female cast members not participating in many active challenges, unlike the men. During season five episode five, the girls were asked to hold onto the men while they played dodgeball, even though some are sports stars.

One Reddit user wrote: “The episode where the girls have to hang on to the guys for dodge ball kinda rubbed me the wrong way. Even some of the girls were disappointed. So many of the girls are incredibly athletic and it’d be cool to see them in physical challenges.”

They continued: “It seems like the producers only want to show off how rough the guys can get. To my memory, this season hasn’t included any high stakes challenges for the girls.” Someone else agreed and said: “The tasks this season are very ‘damsel in distress’.”

igeon looks like hes betting his whole life trying to win this match just to get to go to paradise w/ goeun 😭#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/pum4DPerzV — (ง’̀-‘́)ง (@o_w_l_w_o) February 3, 2026

People have noticed how a lot of the women don’t appear to take the challenges seriously and lose pretty quickly, like stealing another girl’s hat while playing chicken. In season two, the guys could only block the ball, and the girls were the only ones who could throw.

One theory points to how Kim Min-gee is a track and field athlete, and how a physical challenge may be unfair for her to compete against the other girls, with less physical and athletic experience. However, Su-been is a former baseball player who went against the men.

Min-gee also recently started playing baseball! There’s talk of a physical challenge coming soon on season five, such as the female pit fight they had on previous seasons. Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix and Shijak Company for comment.

