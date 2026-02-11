All of the Real Housewives’ reactions to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance

The Real Housewives are reacting to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, and they’re incredibly divided. Jill Zarin is being criticised for her opinion of the show, while Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Lisa Rinna and others are sharing messages of support.

Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin says we all agree that Bad Bunny had the worst Super Bowl halftime show. Umm no, sorry Jill, I disagree. She went on to say she did not think it was appropriate for the performance to be in Spanish. Puerto Rico is part of the United States whether Jill Zarin likes it… pic.twitter.com/7XQq3RQqGZ — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 9, 2026

Jill had posted the now deleted video on Instagram, however it was captured via Twitter, with Jill complaining about the show being in Spanish, and featuring “no white people.” She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever. I just don’t think it was appropriate.”

She said the fact it was sung in Spanish “wasn’t appropriate,” as well as how he was “quite frankly grabbing his groin area.” Jill continued: “You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl. He doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds, he’s so insecure.”

“Seriously. I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other, I think it was an ICE thing,” Jill added.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda disagrees with Jill’s comments. “We woke up today to Jill giving her opinion on it. I disagree with absolutely everything she said. I don’t think you can walk away from what we had the luxury of witnessing,” Dorinda told the Reality Checked podcast.

She continued: “The effect that it had on so many people… Especially people that are frightened right now, that are faltered. He created hope, and I felt sentimental about that Super Bowl halftime. I think the world has said it already, but I do not agree with any of it.”

Katie Ginella

Katie Ginella, who left The Real Housewives of Orange County, wrote on her Instagram Story: “So people deservedly get fired from networks/shows for making racist videos? Hmm…” She became the first Asian American on RHOC, and the show’s first Korean adoptee.

Bethenny Frankel

In a now-deleted video, Bethenny said: “Should these entertainment vehicles – the Grammys, the Emmys, the Oscars, the Super Bowl – should this be the place for personal, cultural, political views to be expressed?” She then uploaded a video sharing her new thoughts.

“So my take on Bad Bunny and his performance at the Super Bowl is that he is an artist expressing himself, his music and his experience as a Puerto Rican man in America. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican man in America on the largest stage in the world,” she added.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi shared an X post in support of Bad Bunny’s performance. She wrote: “OK #1 I have a HUGE crush on BadBunny I wanna be his Mrs. Robinsonthe 1/2 show. My friend Jill Zarin has her own opinion & I don’t agree with it AT ALL but opinions aren’t wrong.”

She added: “I want to watch Jill on TV explain herself & hopefully learn something. Or we can just keep watching “yes people”afraid to share.” Brandi has also defended her friend when it came to her being fired from the RHONY reunion show, following her comments.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa shared a video dancing to Bad Bunny’s music just before his Super Bowl performance. She’s been praised by her followers. “She an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s a baddie who listens to Bad Bunny,” a user posted. Another wrote, “And she’s not MAGA.”

Sonja Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONJA MORGAN (@sonjatmorgan)

Sonja has shared a photo of her with her “chosen family at Bad Bunny’s Grammy.” A lot of her following involves the Latino community, and after Jill was called out, Sonja wrote that “he’s the first Latino to win one and showing my love for my Latin supporters.”

Joe Giudice

Two Joes. Two awful takes. And both about Bad Bunny. pic.twitter.com/ofhnYxm1bK — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 10, 2026

Teresa Giudice‘s ex-husband, Joe, is speaking out against Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl performance. He described it as “woke BS” and is now being majorly slammed by the entirety of The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers for his far-right comments.

Joe shared a video on his Instagram Story, where he was heard saying: “The game was okay, but that halftime show, what the h*ll is going on over there in America. S***’s got to stop. You know what I mean? This BS has got to stop, this woke-a** c***.”

“What the h*ll’s going on over there? Man, people need to go get your brains damn washed or something. You need to, like, seriously snap out of this stupidness. Alright, you make people around the world look at this crap and say, ‘What the h*ll’s wrong with these people?’”

