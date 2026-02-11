Elissa and Miguel allegedly got engaged on Love Is Blind but it was cut for this shocking reason

So, according to sources, Elissa and Miguel actually got engaged on Love Is Blind, but their relationship didn’t end up getting featured on the show.

Elissa is featured quite heavily in the first couple of episodes of the new series, partly due to her hospitalisation, however we don’t really see her interact much with anyone in the pods, with the same going for Miguel.

However, according to Reality Steve the reason their engagement was axed from the show is because it didn’t work out and all ended up getting a bit messy.

Reality Steve claims that Miguel “ghosts” Elissa when they returned to Ohio from their honeymoon and also alleged that Miguel “has since gotten engaged to someone else not affiliated with the show.”

He added: “Miguel also ended an engagement in 2024. The Elissa engagement happened in March of 2025, and then his current engagement happened end of last year.”

Whilst Elissa has been actively promoting her Love Is Blind appearance on her Instagram, Miguel’s’ Instagram profile is currently private and his profile picture is not his Love Is Blind one, so he currently appears to not want to be affiliated with the show.

The Reality Receipts podcast also claimed that Elissa and Miguel “got engaged” but their relationship wasn’t shown on the show. They did clarify that not all the couples do get featured on the honeymoons, and there’s almost always engagements which don’t get shown every year on Love Is Blind.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix, Ellisa and Miguel for comment.

