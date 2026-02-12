Gigi and Bella Hadid have been mentioned in the Epstein files, so here are the wild details

Emails sent by Jeffrey Epstein have been released by the US Justice Department involving Bella and Gigi Hadid. It comes just days after several Real Housewives cast members were mentioned in released Epstein files, and now the Hadids have been mentioned.

The 2015 emails appear to show Jeffrey wondering how the two supermodels got their jobs without his help. However, there is no evidence that either sister met, spoke with, or was approached by Epstein, but their names were mentioned in the documents.

Jeffrey’s email address appears to have called them “fresh faces” and said: “How did the Hadid sisters become models and make so much money?! I don’t understand…” He then received an email response that wrote: “Their father paid the agency.”

The email, believed to belong to Jeffrey, asks about their family background, and wants to know if it’s possible to be introduced to them while keeping it a secret. There is no evidence of the sisters’ replies to the email, or of any further questions about the Hadid sisters.

The documents released by the US DOJ provide no evidence that the Hadid sisters were in contact with Epstein. There is no proof that the Hadid sisters knew about the email, either. In 2015, Gigi Hadid, then 20, had already signed with IMG Models and was doing well.

Her sister, Bella Hadid, was 19 and was also starting her career in the fashion industry with the same modelling agency. The Hadid sisters also came from a prominent family in Los Angeles, and both are now known to be two of the highest-paid models out there.

