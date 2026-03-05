There’s a huge Love Is Blind villain no one is talking about, and it’s not Alex or Chris

3 hours ago

There has been plenty of talk about how awful some of the Love Is Blind boys are this season, but one villain is getting away with being an absolute menace this season.

I think we can all agree that there are some truly questionable characters this season of Love Is Blind. From Chris’ awful pilates comments to Chris literally pulling another guy’s fiancée for a chat, Love Island style, there hasn’t been a shortage of people to criticise this season.

But one person who seems to be getting away scot free is Bri. The 34-year-old senior merchant said yes to Connor’s proposal during the pod episodes and has been on his case ever since. From Cabo to Ohio, Bri has made fun of every aspect of Connor, criticising his house, the way he dresses, and even the way he speaks.

It hurts to watch because, as far as the Ohio boys go, Connor seems pretty sweet. He’s even expressed his annoyance at her constant nagging, but that hasn’t stopped Bri. One particular conversation between the two, right when she explained to Connor she wouldn’t say yes at the altar, brought to light some of her more toxic opinions.

“Transparently, when I came into your house, and I see your car, I’m like, ‘This guy doesn’t give a shit about anything. What does that mean about how he’s going to show up for a presentation of our house and our family, and his job, and is he proud of it?”,” she said.

Bri continued: “I know it’s such a silly thing about a house and a car, but what clothes you wear and how you present yourself, it doesn’t have to be like, high-end, crazy things, but like like have pride, and that’s a reflection of you. It just makes me feel like it’s lazy. Like there’s no pride, there’s no hope, there’s no grit’.”

If this weird work-shaming wasn’t enough, she doubled down and went full manosphere, but saying she was used to being “out alpha’d” in a relationship – whatever that means.

“I’m just so used to being with someone that’s like out alpha’d me, like he’s been the leader. It’s not like you’re coming in like, ‘I’m gonna make like, five times more money than you, I live in a nicer house than you’,” Bri continued.

“You don’t have the big energy where you’re talking over me.”

If we’re calling out Chris and Alex for following misogynistic Instagram accounts, we need to be calling out the same “alpha male” talk from Bri. The fact that she’s said all this, unchallenged and uncensored, is honestly really disappointing.

Even though Love Is Blind is just a reality show at the end of the day, it often holds a mirror up to the modern dating scene and lets us discuss what needs to change. Hopefully, Bri gets called out for her negging at the reunion.

Featured image via Netflix