Dua Lipa slams ‘callous’ Samsung for ‘repeatedly refusing’ to remove her face from TV boxes

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Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million (£11 million) for allegedly using her face on TV boxes without her permission, and she has claimed that the tech giant “repeatedly refused” to remove the image despite her requests.

The lawsuit alleges that a photo of the singer taken backstage at Austin City Limits festival in 2024 was “exploited by Samsung without authorisation” and placed on the front of cardboard boxes containing Samsung TVs for retail sale.

Lipa filed the suit at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday (8th May). However, the dispute has allegedly been going on for a lot longer. On behalf of the singer, Lipa’s lawyer called Samsung “dismissive” and “callous” and alleged that the brand has “repeatedly refused” to remove her image from the TV boxes.

“Samsung has refused to comply with Ms. Lipa’s repeated demands that it cease and desist from infringing on her rights by the continued exploitation of the Infringing Products. Samsung’s response has been dismissive and callous, and the Infringing Products remain on the market to this day, still being sold throughout the country in ongoing acts of willful infringement,” the lawsuit claims.

“Samsung’s arrogance in refusing to stop its infringement confirms its conscious disregard of Ms. Lipa’s intellectual property and personal identity rights, intent on monetising its products for its own benefit by capitalising on the implied (false) association with Ms. Lipa as a sponsor of Samsung’s mass-marketed television sets in the boxes on which she is prominently featured.”

The lawsuit alleges that Samsung continues to “profit immensely” from the unauthorised use of the Dua Lipa image, which makes a mockery of her hard work and has stopped her from being able to control and monetise her own assets.

“Samsung’s willful and deliberate misconduct has caused, and continues to cause, substantial, manifest, and irreparable harm to Ms. Lipa, while enriching Samsung at her expense. By this lawsuit, Ms. Lipa seeks to bring Samsung’s conduct to a stop and to obtain damages for Samsung’s theft of her intellectual and personal identity assets,” the suit concludes.

The Tab has reached out to Samsung for comment.

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Featured image credit: Steve Galli/Shutterstock and US District Court for the Central District of California