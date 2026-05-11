The Tab

Dua Lipa slams ‘callous’ Samsung for ‘repeatedly refusing’ to remove her face from TV boxes

She’s now suing the tech company for £11 million

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million (£11 million) for allegedly using her face on TV boxes without her permission, and she has claimed that the tech giant “repeatedly refused” to remove the image despite her requests.

The lawsuit alleges that a photo of the singer taken backstage at Austin City Limits festival in 2024 was “exploited by Samsung without authorisation” and placed on the front of cardboard boxes containing Samsung TVs for retail sale.

Lipa filed the suit at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday (8th May). However, the dispute has allegedly been going on for a lot longer. On behalf of the singer, Lipa’s lawyer called Samsung “dismissive” and “callous” and alleged that the brand has “repeatedly refused” to remove her image from the TV boxes.

“Samsung has refused to comply with Ms. Lipa’s repeated demands that it cease and desist from infringing on her rights by the continued exploitation of the Infringing Products. Samsung’s response has been dismissive and callous, and the Infringing Products remain on the market to this day, still being sold throughout the country in ongoing acts of willful infringement,” the lawsuit claims.

Credit: US District Court for the Central District of California

“Samsung’s arrogance in refusing to stop its infringement confirms its conscious disregard of Ms. Lipa’s intellectual property and personal identity rights, intent on monetising its products for its own benefit by capitalising on the implied (false) association with Ms. Lipa as a sponsor of Samsung’s mass-marketed television sets in the boxes on which she is prominently featured.”

The lawsuit alleges that Samsung continues to “profit immensely” from the unauthorised use of the Dua Lipa image, which makes a mockery of her hard work and has stopped her from being able to control and monetise her own assets.

“Samsung’s willful and deliberate misconduct has caused, and continues to cause, substantial, manifest, and irreparable harm to Ms. Lipa, while enriching Samsung at her expense. By this lawsuit, Ms. Lipa seeks to bring Samsung’s conduct to a stop and to obtain damages for Samsung’s theft of her intellectual and personal identity assets,” the suit concludes.

The Tab has reached out to Samsung for comment.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Steve Galli/Shutterstock and US District Court for the Central District of California

More on: Celebrity Dua Lipa Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Celebs who lost the most Instagram followers, as Selena and Ariana drop millions overnight

The pop girlies bodied the 2026 Met Gala theme, so here are the best looks ranked

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

Latest

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes

It’s all changing, so here’s the schedule for the MAFS Australia 2026 final episodes this week

Hayley Soen

Some episodes are double the usual length

University of South Wales becomes first UK uni to offer AI qualification

Andrea Inte

Students will complete practical tasks and projects designed to build confidence in AI tools

Dua Lipa slams ‘callous’ Samsung for ‘repeatedly refusing’ to remove her face from TV boxes

Ellissa Bain

She’s now suing the tech company for £11 million

I feel so stupid after finding out what the collar on a polo shirt is actually there for

Ellissa Bain

It seems really obvious now

⁠Police seize bag of guns found discarded in Glasgow street

Georgina Bevan

‘Firearms have been safely removed and enquiries are ongoing’

Rating flatmate horror stories as a Glasgow home student who can watch from the sidelines

Amy Maitland

‘They replaced my vodka with water’

I’m a Leeds University grad who works four jobs – even I can’t afford to live in London

Lucy Eason

Lauren Elcock is relocating to Manchester despite being raised in the capital

Review: Medea

Evie du Bois

“Stronger than lover’s love is lover’s hate. Incurable, in each, the wounds they make.”

HERE’S WHOSE ACTUALLY PLAYING AT OUR SUMMER BALL

Hannah Rambour

Was not expecting the return of Dr. Marcel (iykyk)

Should I Marry A Murderer: Fresh updates on where everyone featured in the series is now

Hayley Soen

Sandy McKellar is eligible for parole very, very soon

RAF Helicopter lands in Lancaster as part of three-day town show

Ben Baylis

The RAF touches down in Lancaster for three days for a free, expansive show

James Charles calls woman who lost job and asked for help ‘lazy’ and ‘entitled’ in TikTok rant

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He put her on blast in a two-minute video

coloured dots on phone screens

People only just notice these coloured dots on phone screens, and are scared by their meaning

Hayley Soen

They think it means something sinister

‘I can’t believe this’: TOWIE co-stars heartbreaking tributes after Jake Hall’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘He was one cool cat’

We finally know what that thing on top of trucks is for, and the answer makes so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have been wondering

David shares what he *really* thinks of the edit Alissa got on MAFS, and if it was truthful

Hayley Soen

Finally, he’s got to have his say

Here are seven wild things we want on the new Lancaster Uni Management School café menu

Zoe Lavender

Free VKs for everyone with a 5pm lecture in the Management School

Listen up, live music lovers: Morecambe Music Festival 2026 lineup and venues announced

Charlotte Hutchinson

The organisers have confirmed the date and lineup for the event, as well as the 40 hosting venues across Morecambe