The Tab

Witness says ICE agents were ‘counting bullet wounds’ instead of giving Alex Pretti CPR

Alex Pretti was fatally shot on Saturday

Hebe Hancock | News

A doctor who witnessed the fatal shooting of anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has come forward with a harrowing account of the incident, claiming federal agents were “counting bullet wounds” instead of attempting to save the 37-year-old’s life.

Alex Pretti was killed on Saturday, 24th January, during ongoing protests against the Department of Homeland Security and the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns. While the DHS maintains that agents acted in self-defense against an armed individual, a pediatric resident who was at the scene has told a very different story in a federal court declaration.

United States Department of Veterans Affairs

‘Absolutely no need for violence’

The witness, a physician living in Minneapolis for their residency, stated in court documents obtained by The Tab, that they left their home upon witnessing the altercation. The doctor claimed they never saw Pretti, an ICU nurse and lawful gun owner, brandish a weapon or attack agents.

“I saw him yelling at the ICE agents, but I did not see him attack the agents or brandish a weapon of any kind,” the witness stated. “Suddenly, an ICE agent shoved him to the ground… I saw at least four ICE agents point guns at the man. I then saw the agents shoot the man at least six or seven times.”

The physician’s account describes a “chaotic” scene where agents initially blocked them from providing medical aid, demanding to see a medical license and performing a pat-down while Pretti lay on the pavement.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/TNS via ZUMA Press

‘Counting bullet wounds’ instead of CPR

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

The most damning part of the declaration alleges a total failure of medical protocol by the agents on the scene.

“As I approached, I saw that the victim was lying on his side and was surrounded by several ICE agents. I was confused as to why the victim was on his side, because that is not standard practice,” the doctor wrote.

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds. I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know.”

The doctor eventually found Pretti had no pulse and began CPR until EMS arrived. They noted Pretti had at least three wounds in his back, with more in his chest and neck.

The family’s plea for truth

The DHS has alleged that Pretti was attempting to “massacre law enforcement”, a claim his family and supporters deny. Video from the scene reportedly shows Pretti filming agents and attempting to assist another protester before being tackled and beaten prior to the gunfire.

Pretti’s father, Michael, described his son as someone who “cared about people deeply” and was simply exercising his right to protest the actions of ICE. The family is now pleading for the public to help “get the truth out”.

The Tab has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/TNS via ZUMA Press, United States Department of Veterans Affairs

More on: News US Viral
Hebe Hancock | News

Read Next

Netflix skipped heartbreaking details in the story of Elizabeth Smart suspect Richard Ricci

Man shot in ‘targeted’ Manchester Gay Village attack: What we know

Eerie response of woman who kept a ‘house slave’ for 25 years in horrifying conditions

Latest
oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause