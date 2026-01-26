Witness says ICE agents were ‘counting bullet wounds’ instead of giving Alex Pretti CPR

4 hours ago

A doctor who witnessed the fatal shooting of anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has come forward with a harrowing account of the incident, claiming federal agents were “counting bullet wounds” instead of attempting to save the 37-year-old’s life.

Alex Pretti was killed on Saturday, 24th January, during ongoing protests against the Department of Homeland Security and the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns. While the DHS maintains that agents acted in self-defense against an armed individual, a pediatric resident who was at the scene has told a very different story in a federal court declaration.

‘Absolutely no need for violence’

The witness, a physician living in Minneapolis for their residency, stated in court documents obtained by The Tab, that they left their home upon witnessing the altercation. The doctor claimed they never saw Pretti, an ICU nurse and lawful gun owner, brandish a weapon or attack agents.

“I saw him yelling at the ICE agents, but I did not see him attack the agents or brandish a weapon of any kind,” the witness stated. “Suddenly, an ICE agent shoved him to the ground… I saw at least four ICE agents point guns at the man. I then saw the agents shoot the man at least six or seven times.”

The physician’s account describes a “chaotic” scene where agents initially blocked them from providing medical aid, demanding to see a medical license and performing a pat-down while Pretti lay on the pavement.

‘Counting bullet wounds’ instead of CPR

The most damning part of the declaration alleges a total failure of medical protocol by the agents on the scene.

“As I approached, I saw that the victim was lying on his side and was surrounded by several ICE agents. I was confused as to why the victim was on his side, because that is not standard practice,” the doctor wrote.

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds. I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know.”

The doctor eventually found Pretti had no pulse and began CPR until EMS arrived. They noted Pretti had at least three wounds in his back, with more in his chest and neck.

The family’s plea for truth

The DHS has alleged that Pretti was attempting to “massacre law enforcement”, a claim his family and supporters deny. Video from the scene reportedly shows Pretti filming agents and attempting to assist another protester before being tackled and beaten prior to the gunfire.

Pretti’s father, Michael, described his son as someone who “cared about people deeply” and was simply exercising his right to protest the actions of ICE. The family is now pleading for the public to help “get the truth out”.

The Tab has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/TNS via ZUMA Press, United States Department of Veterans Affairs