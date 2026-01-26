Man shot in ‘targeted’ Manchester Gay Village attack: What we know

Investigators are not treating the incident as a hate crime

3 hours ago

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in an attack within Manchester’s Gay Village.

The man, who is in his twenties, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson.

Six men, aged between 23 and 26, have since been arrested in relation to the incident, on suspicion of affray and firearm offences.

Their identities are currently unknown.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was a ‘targetted’ attack, but they are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

Officers were called to Richmond Street at 5am on Saturday 24th January due to reports of a ‘disturbance’.

There, they found the victim at a property on the street, before uncovering a gun inside the property.

Police investigations are underway. The street was seen to be cordoned off later on Saturday morning, whilst crime scene investigators in white overalls searched the alleyway.

Police were also seen searching an abandoned Mercedes G-Wagon on Princess Street, which is a two minute walk away from the main crime scene.

Pictures and videos taken in the area show CSI officers completing finger tip searches and searching drains in the street.

Neighbours were left “terrified” by the incident, Manchester Evening News reports.

A resident who lives opposite the townhouses where the incident is believed to have occured said the area felt “unsafe” and that people were “screaming and shouting” following the incident.

“We heard the commotion,” they said. “Living in the city centre, in that area, it’s not unheard of that people are fighting. But a gun? We are in danger. It feels unsafe around here now.”

They later added: “I was awoken by a loud noise last night but I didn’t know what it was. My partner went to our balcony and saw all the police there. People were screaming and shouting in the street.”

Superintendant Stephen Wiggins from Greater Manchester Police said: “Since this incident came into us in the early hours of this morning, our officers have been working relentlessly to understand what the motive behind this discharge is.

“After exploring many lines of enquiries, I can confirm that this is not a hate crime of any nature, and I think it is important to share that update due to the locality of the incident.

“Officers from the city centre will be providing constant and visible reassurance in the area over the coming days, and if you have any concerns, please speak to them as they are there to help.”

Carl Austin-Behan, vice chair of Gay Village’s license business association and chair of GMP Independent Advisory Group – City Centre, said: “I would like to reassure Greater Manchester’s LGBTQ+ Community that based on all the information that we have received, this was not a targeted attack on Manchester Gay Village or our community.

“With the help of GMP carrying out extra patrols and the LGBT Foundation Village Angels supported by all the venues management and door staff, Manchester Gay Village is a safe and welcoming space for everybody.”

GMP have requested that any witnesses or individuals with footage of the incident come forward.

They can be contacted on 0161 856 4259 or 101 by quoting log 600 of 24/01/2024.

Featured images via Google Maps and Unsplash