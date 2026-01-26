The Tab

Man shot in ‘targeted’ Manchester Gay Village attack: What we know

Investigators are not treating the incident as a hate crime

Jessica Owen | News

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in an attack within Manchester’s Gay Village.

The man, who is in his twenties, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson.

Six men, aged between 23 and 26, have since been arrested in relation to the incident, on suspicion of affray and firearm offences.

Their identities are currently unknown.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was a ‘targetted’ attack, but they are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

Officers were called to Richmond Street at 5am on Saturday 24th January due to reports of a ‘disturbance’.

There, they found the victim at a property on the street, before uncovering a gun inside the property.

Police investigations are underway. The street was seen to be cordoned off later on Saturday morning, whilst crime scene investigators in white overalls searched the alleyway.

Police were also seen searching an abandoned Mercedes G-Wagon on Princess Street, which is a two minute walk away from the main crime scene.

Pictures and videos taken in the area show CSI officers completing finger tip searches and searching drains in the street.

Neighbours were left “terrified” by the incident, Manchester Evening News reports.

A resident who lives opposite the townhouses where the incident is believed to have occured said the area felt “unsafe” and that people were “screaming and shouting” following the incident.

“We heard the commotion,” they said. “Living in the city centre, in that area, it’s not unheard of that people are fighting. But a gun? We are in danger. It feels unsafe around here now.”

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

They later added: “I was awoken by a loud noise last night but I didn’t know what it was. My partner went to our balcony and saw all the police there. People were screaming and shouting in the street.”

Superintendant Stephen Wiggins from Greater Manchester Police said: “Since this incident came into us in the early hours of this morning, our officers have been working relentlessly to understand what the motive behind this discharge is.

“After exploring many lines of enquiries, I can confirm that this is not a hate crime of any nature, and I think it is important to share that update due to the locality of the incident.

“Officers from the city centre will be providing constant and visible reassurance in the area over the coming days, and if you have any concerns, please speak to them as they are there to help.”

Carl Austin-Behan, vice chair of Gay Village’s license business association and chair of GMP Independent Advisory Group – City Centre, said: “I would like to reassure Greater Manchester’s LGBTQ+ Community that based on all the information that we have received, this was not a targeted attack on Manchester Gay Village or our community.

“With the help of GMP carrying out extra patrols and the LGBT Foundation Village Angels supported by all the venues management and door staff, Manchester Gay Village is a safe and welcoming space for everybody.”

GMP have requested that any witnesses or individuals with footage of the incident come forward.

They can be contacted on 0161 856 4259 or 101 by quoting log 600 of 24/01/2024.

Featured images via Google Maps and Unsplash

Jessica Owen | News

Read Next

University of Manchester announces ‘world-first’ AI partnership with Microsoft

It’s official: Applications to join The Manchester Tab’s editorial team are now OPEN!

Calling future journalists: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers!

Latest

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows