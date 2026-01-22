The Tab

Eerie response of woman who kept a ‘house slave’ for 25 years in horrifying conditions

She was on trial this week

Hebe Hancock | News

A woman who kept a “house slave” locked in a squalid home for over a quarter of a century has given a chilling response when asked if she felt any remorse for her crimes.

Amanda Wixon, 56, was found guilty at Gloucester Crown Court of false imprisonment and forced labour. For 26 years, she held a woman, who first moved in as a teenager in 1995, in conditions so horrific that neighbours described the victim as looking like someone from a “concentration camp”.

Gloucestershire Constabulary

The victim, who is now in her mid-40s, was forced to clean the family home in Tewkesbury on her hands and knees, leaving her with massive calluses on her feet and ankles. She lived off food scraps, was denied medical care for two decades, and slept in a bedroom that police described as resembling a “prison cell”.

Despite the harrowing evidence, Wixon remained defiant outside court. When reporters asked if she had anything to say to her victim, she coldly replied: “Not a lot.”

When pushed on whether she felt sorry for the decades of abuse, the mother-of-ten snapped: “No. I never done it. Why would I be sorry for something I claim I had never done?”

During the two-week trial, jurors heard a “catalogue of horrors” regarding the victim’s treatment. The court heard how Wixon hit the woman with a broom handle so hard it knocked her teeth out, squirted washing-up liquid down the woman’s throat, splashed bleach on her face, and repeatedly shaved her head against her will.

Gloucestershire Constabulary

Wixon’s lawyer attempted to argue the case was a “tale of fantasy”, claiming the house was simply one of extreme neglect rather than systematic abuse.

The victim was finally rescued in 2021 after someone alerted the authorities. Since gaining her freedom, the woman has moved in with a foster family and is finally living a “normal” life, attending college, growing her hair out, and going on holidays. However, she reportedly still suffers from nightmares and a “constant wish to clean”.

When a reporter pointed out that Wixon could face up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in March, she bit back: “I know that. Do you think I am stupid? Do you think I don’t know that?”

Wixon has been released on conditional bail and will be sentenced on 12th March.

Featured image credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

