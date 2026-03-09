All the major relationship updates that will be revealed at the Love Is Blind reunion

This is going to be the juiciest reunion yet

The Love Is Blind season 10 reunion is just days away, and apparently we’re going to be in for some real drama, especially relationship wise.

So, let’s have a look at all the alleged updates the cast are going to be giving us, and strap in because it’s absolutely jaw dropping. And if you’re trying to avoid potential spoilers please click away now!

Amber and Jordan announce their divorce

According to Reality Receipts, their marriage lasted just three months before they decided to call it quits.

There are various rumours floating around that Amber returned home one day and Jordan had packed his bags and left.

But, right now, that’s not confirmed, it’s all just rumour and we’ll have to just wait a couple more days until the news gets explained at the reunion.

Vic and Christine will confirm they’re still married

From pictures of Vic still wearing his wedding ring which have conveniently now been deleted, to one of the former cast members who attended the reunion accidentally spoiling they’re still together, I don’t think anyone is too surprised to discover they’re still together.

Vic and Christine were by far the standout couple from this season and they really are going to be the blueprint going forward.

Bri and Connor are still together after leaving the show

During their final scene on Love Is Blind, Bri and Connor decided that whilst they wouldn’t get married they would leave the show together, with Connor sharing with Bri: “You’ve told me you’re wise this whole time, and you’ve directly communicated where you were at.

“I’ve never had that my entire life, and that’s why I’m more excited to continue to grow, continue to prove that I’m gonna be there for you.”

And according to Reality Receipts, these two are still together after the show with the pair allegedly confirming the news during the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion. There are even some rumours they got married, but it’s currently all speculation.

Jessica is dating another Love Is Blind cast member after leaving the show

According to Reality Receipts, she’s actually dating another Love Is Blind cast member, and we know who!

Reality Receipts have claimed that all this will be coming out at the reunion, but as neither Netflix or Jessica have confirmed anything themselves it’s currently all alleged spoilers.

You might remember in episode one right at the start of season 10 we met someone called Haramol, a very dashing 36 year old ER doctor, and apparently he and Jessica are now an item.

In his Netflix bio he says: “My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date. I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am.”

After three years of “protecting [his] space and heart,” he’s now ready to push past his fears to find a partner who loves him unconditionally. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care.”

Mike will also announce his new girlfriend

Whilst we don’t know much about his new relationship, apparently Mike will also be announcing that he’s in a new relationship during the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion.

Devonta is allegedly engaged again and has a baby on the way?!

Devonta’s ex girlfriend, a woman called Taylor, dished all on the Reality Receipts podcast. She told the podcast hosts he will announce at the reunion that he is engaged and has a child on the way. I’m beyond shocked.

