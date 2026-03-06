A former Love Is Blind star accidentally spoiled which couple is still married at the reunion

Former Love Is Blind star, Jessica Vestal, just gave away a huge spoiler about the upcoming season ten reunion. Basically, she left a really obvious comment on Christine’s Instagram page, after the weddings were dropped on Netflix, showing Christine and Vic‘s nuptials.

After Christine shared a photo of her wearing an iconic reunion outfit, a day after the weddings came out, she simply wrote: “See you at the reunion.” Jessica decided to comment with: “I didn’t get to say hi to you at the reunion but I was fan girling, I absolutely adore you.”

Then, she seriously spoiled whether Christine and Vic are still together, even though the reunion doesn’t come out until March 11th. Jessica wrote: “Manifesting a once in a lifetime love like yours 🩷,” insinuating that they’re clearly still very much a happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m pleased for them, but it would have been nice to see their relationship be confirmed at the reunion. Some people are now mad at Jess for spoiling it, with one person writing, “Now you’ve gone and told us they are still together!! 😂”

Another commented, “I’m also happy but I liked the suspense and wanted to find out myself. They usually don’t wear the rings to keep everyone guessing! Now Jess just went and spilled all the beans😅.” Christine didn’t appear to be wearing her ring in the reunion pic.

It’s been pretty hard for Vic and Christine to keep things a mystery, and recently, he even had to delete a photo which clearly and accidentally showed a ring on his finger. It’s been a good year since the weddings were filmed, but I’m glad those two are happy.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.