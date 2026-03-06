I was a producer on Love Is Blind and it’s finally time to reveal the truth of the show

Zara Zubeidi worked as a producer for the very first season of Love Is Blind UK, and she’s now revealed the truth behind what the show is really like.

Speaking to The Mirror, Zara admitted that she also assumed that the show was incredibly “fake” and explained that “having worked on a handful of reality shows, I was used to witnessing cast be gently ‘guided’ in scenes or even steered towards making certain decisions to create a compelling storyline.”

However within just “hours of being on set” she knew that Love Is Blind was “very different.”

Zara recalled that bosses told her that their producing would be very “hands off” and any interaction they had with the cast “would be for logistical purposes only and to ferry them between pods.”

She continued: “We weren’t to communicate or build up a relationship with them, usually a key component of any reality producer’s job. The cast were there to find love and form connections organically, we were simply there to catch it on screen.”

There was another aspect to Love Is Blind that took Zara by “surprise” during the pod section of the show. She explained that on the first day cast members only got around 10 minutes each to chat to each other, but this would increase to upwards of three hours for just one date.

She commented: “It’s difficult to say exactly how much time the couples spend getting to know each other before coming face-to-face, as it varies across each production, but it’s safe to say that by the end of the 10-day filming period for the pods, it would be equivalent to hours’ worth of time spent together in the outside world.

“Of course, that time would be interrupted, without distractions – no phones, work demands or having friends or family to give a second opinion.”

