All the Love Is Blind Ohio cast members who are now on Cameo and how much they’re charging

Love Is Blind Ohio has come to a head, and as a result, we’re left with eight cast members getting paid to make personalised videos on Cameo. Alex is already being dragged for his 17-second video with a one-star rating, and it looks like a lot of his friends are on the hype.

Alex – $40

Alex is charging $40 for a cameo. He has a 1 star rating with 1 review that reads “Really short cameo and boring no offense” #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RvCoi3JUiC — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 5, 2026

Alex has done quite a few Cameo videos already. One really weird video is someone telling their friends they owe him $300 for dog-sitting for them, with Alex saying he’s “protecting Wally the dog in the way I played soccer,” and he has a four-star rating overall.

Jordan – $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jordanfaeth)

For some reason, Jordan‘s Cameo picture is of him wearing a breathing tube, and I’m confused. Anyway, he has a five-star rating from two reviews. He’s cracking jokes in his videos, telling people he’d “share the cookies with them but his mum will be p***ed.”

Bri – $34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Bri has made five videos on Cameo and has a five-star rating. Her one review says the video she made was “perfect,”. In another video, Bri said she learned to “take accountability and apologise” during season ten, and teased that she and Connor will be back for the reunion.

Keya – $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keya K (@lovelykeyab)

Keya is iconic for leaving Love Is Blind alongside her bestie, Tyler, who also walked out on Kevan. They were in a love triangle and decided to choose friendship over a man. Her bio says she’ll provide “honesty, laughs, and realness you’ve seen on the show!

Parker – $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park (@imparkerknapp)

Parker is barely on LIB season ten, but he’s certainly on Cameo. His bio on the website states that he’s had “sightings for NBA halftime performances & on the mat as a Division 1 college wrestler for tOSU,” in case anyone barely recognises him from the show.

Steven – $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEVEN SUNDAY (@thehotfudgesunday)

Steven only really appeared at the start of Love Is Blind season ten, and hasn’t made any Cameo videos yet. He’s charging more towards the lower end of the cast’s prices, and it’s believed he’s already on dating apps while the dating show airs on Netflix.

Mike – $14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Gibney (@michaelgibney15)

Mike has revealed he is earning towards paying off his $37K student loan debt, and has made two videos at the time of writing. He’s charging the least, but he’s still giving people an hour and a half of content, with both of those videos at a top five-star rating.

Elissa – $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L I S S A F I N L E Y (@elisssa_e)

Somehow, Elissa is charging a whopping $40 for her Cameo videos, making her the most expensive Love Is Blind Ohio cast member to book for a personalised message. Her rate automatically adjusts based on demand, yet she doesn’t appear to have any ratings yet.

