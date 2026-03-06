Devonta’s car is getting mocked on Love Is Blind, and he’s absolutely fuming about it

He also addressed criticism over asking for a prenup

There was a certain irony in Devonta making a bit of a song and dance to Brittany about the need for a prenup on Love Is Blind, when only episodes later he was spotted driving away in a Honda that seemed to have seen better days.

I have absolutely nothing against Honda’s but after Devonta bragged during previous Love Is Blind episodes that sometimes he can make $40k in one month, it just wasn’t exactly the type of car I was expecting him to have.

And it turns out he really wasn’t lying about making some serious dollars as he’s an executive loan officer for Rocket Mortgage. “With nearly two years of being in the mortgage industry, I am an experienced residential mortgage professional,” his work profile states.

It later adds: “I have been blessed to be able to assist over 100 families in the past 12 months leading to over $30+ million in closed loan volume. With my knowledge in the industry I pride myself in being able to customise creative solutions for my clients.”

However after the whole prenup debacle and the car revealing Devonta has been getting dunked on a bit online, and now he’s clapped back at the criticism.

Devonta responds and well the comments are going exactly as expected 😭 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/tHPDtDtHyJ — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 6, 2026



He wrote on Threads: “Apparently driving a @honda and asking for a prenup after 21 days is controversial now. Maybe I should’ve waited 22 days so it sounded more romantic.

“In reality, I’ve never been a super materialistic person. A prenup is a smart financial decision that protects both people, and a Honda is just a smart car that actually lasts. Shoutout to @honda for building cars that run forever and mind their business.”

Well, there’s us told then!

