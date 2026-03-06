Love Is Blind’s Alex is getting seriously dragged for charging $40 for a 17-second Cameo

Alex is getting seriously dragged for charging a whopping $40 for a 17-second Cameo video after getting famous on Love Is Blind. The video got a terrible review, which reads, “Really short cameo and boring no offence,” which has landed him a huge one-star rating.

He’s one of several Ohio cast members who have decided to make some extra $$$ on video website Cameo, where people can essentially pay famous people to make them personalised videos. Alex is charging the most out of all the season ten cast, and it’s not even a minute.

Alex is offering 24-hour availability to make these videos, which is probably going towards all the Airbnbs he plans to stay in as he continues his travels. While Ohio is his home base, he admitted on the show that he hasn’t had a home for over four years.

Alex is charging $40 for a cameo. He has a 1 star rating with 1 review that reads “Really short cameo and boring no offense” #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RvCoi3JUiC — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 5, 2026

Somehow, bad press has worked in his favour, because he’s done three more videos in the last 24 hours. That’s brought his overall rating up to four stars, with the last three apparently being anonymous buyers who have now given him a five-star rating.

Alex also decided to make the videos longer, at just under one minute long. One really weird video is someone telling their friends they owe him $300 for dog-sitting for them last month, with Alex saying he’s “protecting Wally the dog in the way I played soccer.”

He’s now made a grand total of $160, with another of the videos being Alex giving someone a pep talk who has just had major jaw surgery, where he joked that “focusing on a new relationship will speed up your recovery massively,” as the receiver apparently has a new man.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.