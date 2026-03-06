She’s causing absolute chaos, so let’s meet Ladies of London: The New Reign’s Dara Huang

If you watched Ladies of London: The New Reign episode one and immediately thought, “Wait, who is this woman everyone is talking about?”, welcome to the Dara Huang rabbit hole.

Before she properly arrived onscreen, she was already the name on everyone’s lips, thanks to some very messy whispers and a whole lot of social-climbing side-eye.

But, Dara is not just this season’s rumour magnet.

She’s a Harvard-educated architect, a London design boss, and a woman with a very unexpected royal link.

Basically, she walked into Ladies of London: The New Reign with serious main-character energy and, naturally, the drama followed her in.

She’s not just a reality TV star

Dara describes herself as an architect, designer, co-parent and daughter of immigrants, and the career receipts absolutely back that up.

Bravo says she’s a Harvard alum who founded the London-based firm Design Haus Liberty in 2013, later launching her furniture and product line, Dara Maison, in 2023.

Her company describes Design Haus Liberty as an award-winning architecture and interiors studio headquartered in London.

In other words, she didn’t join the show as a random society plus-one, she joined as a woman with an actual empire.

Her backstory is giving brains

Part of what makes Dara stand out in this cast is that she feels less “just here for lunch drama” and more “I have three meetings after this.”

Bravo notes that she’s the daughter of immigrants, while her professional bio and speaker profiles say her father was a NASA scientist who emigrated from Taiwan to the US.

That global, high-achieving background makes a lot of sense when you look at her career: she’s positioned herself as polished, ambitious and extremely conscious of the fact she works in a male-dominated industry.

Yes, she has a royal connection

Dara’s personal life is one of the reasons people were curious about her before the premiere even aired.

In episode one, she explains that she shares son Wolfie with British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and that Wolfie’s stepmother is Princess Beatrice.

Dara also says she feels lucky because, instead of a nightmare blended-family setup, she has kindness and support from Beatrice.

In a franchise universe built on feuds, that might be the most shocking twist of all.

About those ‘madam’ rumours

Now for the bit that had everyone clutching their pearls.

In the premiere, cast chatter at Mark-Francis Vandelli’s garden party included the claim that Dara “is a madam,” with the allegation passed around by other cast members before Dara was even there to respond.

Bravo’s own coverage is clear that Dara denied it, calling the gossip “not true,” while Myka Meier defended her and said she “could not be further from a madam.”

The real chaos may actually be her friendship fallout

If the rumour brought the heat, the Myka situation poured petrol on it.

Bravo says the two women have very different versions of how close they really are, and episode two pushes that tension further when claims surface that Dara privately called Myka “cringe” and “tacky.”

Dara publicly denied saying negative things, but the episode itself also showed her admitting, “I did say those things,” before trying to step back from the whole mess.

She may be this season’s shortest-lived icon

Perhaps the most Dara thing of all is that she seemingly decided she was above the circus almost as soon as she joined it.

By episode two, Bravo says she called “cut” repeatedly, then announced on camera that the show was “not for me,” before leaving the group.

Whether that makes her a diva, a realist, or simply the patron saint of dramatic exits is up to people watching.

But one thing is already clear… Dara Huang did not arrive quietly, and she definitely did not leave forgettably.

