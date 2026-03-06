They’re crazy rich, so here’s what the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast all do for work

London society is back, shinier than ever, and this time the circle is a delicious mix of aristocracy, expats, fashion-world insiders, and one impeccably posh gentleman who absolutely belongs in the group chat.

Bravo‘s Ladies of London: The New Reign isn’t just about champagne lunches and side-eye at dinner.

It’s also a peek at how these people actually fund the fabulousness, from running a literal stately home to building a global etiquette empire.

Lady Emma Thynn

Emma made history as the first woman of colour to marry into British aristocracy, becoming the Marchioness of Bath, and yes, that title comes with real responsibilities.

A huge slice of her life revolves around Longleat, her family’s historic stately home. She’s also got serious fashion credentials, including runway and campaign work, plus she’s an ambassador for luxury brand Chopard.

Martha Sitwell

Martha doesn’t box herself into one job title; she calls herself “a creative,” and her work spans writing, designing, modelling, and makeup artistry.

She’s spoken about being scouted as a teen and finding her way into beauty through modelling, drawn to how makeup can totally shift the mood of a look. Consider her the cast member who can serve face and storyline!

Missè Beqiri

Missè is a Swedish-born model and, per her Bravo bio, a newly single mum of two rebuilding her life with fierce independence.

Career-wise, it’s pretty straightforward. She models full-time and has been in the industry since she was scouted at 19. And if the early drama is anything to go by, she’s not exactly the “stay quiet and smile” type…

Kimi Murdoch

Kimi’s official line of work is antiques dealing, very on-brand for a London elite fixture with an eye for beautiful things.

But at the moment, she’s made it clear her main focus is motherhood, raising her nine-year-old twins full-time.

So yes, she can deal antiques, she’s just currently dealing with school runs and twin chaos instead.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Mark-Francis is billed as the ultimate gentleman insider. He’s a socialite and tastemaker who delivers razor-sharp commentary with a smile.

When asked what he does for work, he jokes, but it’s not nothing. Mark’s a jewellery designer, and, technically, a TV personality, too. Hello, Made In Chelsea!

Basically, he monetises taste… and honestly? Respect.

Lottie Kane

Lottie might get labelled an “It Girl,” but she’s quick to underline the work part.

She’s a designer, mainly graphic design, plus illustration and art.

She also works closely with her husband Joshua, who she describes as a luxury “celebrity tailor to the stars,” dressing red carpets with bespoke couture vibes. It’s giving fashion couple supremacy!

Myka Meier

If you’ve ever wanted to glide through a room like you were born knowing which fork to use… that’s Myka’s lane.

She’s an etiquette instructor dubbed “the Marie Kondo of etiquette,” and she founded Beaumont Etiquette, which has made her a globally recognised decorum expert.

Even better, she’s shared that she got into etiquette from insecurity as an American in England, then turned it into an entire empire.

Margo Stilley

Margo’s background includes fashion modelling and acting, and her New Reign bio frames her return to London as a sober, grounded reset, with a mission to restart her career.

She’s also said that for the last few years she’s been a stay-at-home mum, so this season is very much her stepping back into the spotlight!

