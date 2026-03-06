They’re crazy rich, so here’s what the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast all do for work

London society is back, shinier than ever, and this time the circle is a delicious mix of aristocracy, expats, fashion-world insiders, and one impeccably posh gentleman who absolutely belongs in the group chat.
Bravo‘s Ladies of London: The New Reign isn’t just about champagne lunches and side-eye at dinner.
It’s also a peek at how these people actually fund the fabulousness, from running a literal stately home to building a global etiquette empire.
Emma made history as the first woman of colour to marry into British aristocracy, becoming the Marchioness of Bath, and yes, that title comes with real responsibilities.
A huge slice of her life revolves around Longleat, her family’s historic stately home. She’s also got serious fashion credentials, including runway and campaign work, plus she’s an ambassador for luxury brand Chopard.
Martha Sitwell
Martha doesn’t box herself into one job title; she calls herself “a creative,” and her work spans writing, designing, modelling, and makeup artistry.
She’s spoken about being scouted as a teen and finding her way into beauty through modelling, drawn to how makeup can totally shift the mood of a look. Consider her the cast member who can serve face and storyline!
Missè is a Swedish-born model and, per her Bravo bio, a newly single mum of two rebuilding her life with fierce independence.
Career-wise, it’s pretty straightforward. She models full-time and has been in the industry since she was scouted at 19. And if the early drama is anything to go by, she’s not exactly the “stay quiet and smile” type…