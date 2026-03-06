He vanished from the show, so what happened to Will Kulp from Southern Hospitality?

If you’ve been gearing up for Southern Hospitality season four and suddenly realised that Will Kulp is nowhere to be seen, you’re not alone!

Will was basically baked into the show’s DNA for the first three seasons… and, let’s be real, into Emmy Sharrett’s entire storyline.

So, his absence feels loud. But this isn’t one of those “quietly phased out” situations. Will made a very intentional choice to step away, and he’s been pretty blunt about why. So what actually went down, and what’s he doing now when he’s not popping bottles at Republic?

Will is no longer on Southern Hospitality

Will Kulp is officially not part of Southern Hospitality season four, despite being an original cast member for the first three seasons.

According to TV Insider, he announced in July 2025 that he would not be returning, and he didn’t exactly leave the door open for a future cameo either.

Part of why it felt like the writing was already on the wall comes back to Will skipping the season three reunion.

At the time, Emmy said his mental health “could not handle the stress” of attending, which immediately had some side-eyeing the situation because… the reunion is where all the secrets go to die.

And even though Will is off the show, Emmy is still a main cast presence in season four, meaning the Will-shaped hole is still very much part of the plot, just without him physically there.

What happened to him?

The quick version? Season three was rough, and Will seemingly decided reality TV wasn’t worth the cost.

Will was at the centre of cheating rumours during season three, with allegations that he was unfaithful while away at law school, a storyline that dragged on all season and spilled into reunion-time drama.

Will has denied cheating, and Emmy has continued to stand by him publicly.

When he confirmed his exit in July 2025, Will didn’t sugarcoat it.

Per TV Insider, he said he likely wouldn’t film reality TV again and described the experience as “horrible,” also taking aim at what he framed as defamatory storytelling and “unwanted use” of his name and likeness.

So where is he now? He’s deep in law school mode.

Will is attending the University of South Carolina School of Law with a projected graduation in 2026.

He’s also listed as a Technology Editor for the South Carolina Law Review. And yes, he’s been building a real legal resume too, including a summer associate role at RPWB Law Firm in 2025.

Meanwhile, his personal life is still very much tied to the show’s universe. Will and Emmy are engaged!

He proposed in May 2025, per PEOPLE, and Emmy has continued talking about wedding planning publicly.

