He disappeared from Southern Hospitality, but are Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett still together?

It looks like season three made them rethink everything

If you’ve been watching the Southern Hospitality chatter heat up again, you’ve probably noticed one very loud absence.

Will Kulp is nowhere to be seen!

For a guy who was basically stitched into Emmy Sharrett’s storyline for three seasons, his sudden vanishing act feels… drastic.

Like, did he quit the show, or did the show quit him? And in Bravo-land, when someone disappears, the next question is always the same… what does it mean for the relationship?

Will Kulp left Southern Hospitality

Will isn’t acutally ‘missing’, per se, he’s done, and he made that crystal clear. TV Insider reports that he announced in July 2025 that he wasn’t filming season four.

Season three was brutal for him and Emmy. He was away at law school while rumours swirled that he’d cheated, and the storyline turned into a season-long pile-on. The report notes he even skipped the season three reunion, with the heat on the couple all season.

So why leave for good? In a July 2025 Instagram Story, Will didn’t sugarcoat it. He said he wouldn’t be part of the new season and that he’d “likely never” film reality TV again, calling it a “horrible experience.”

But Southern Hospitality will keep rolling even if Will doesn’t partake. Emmy is still a main cast member in season four, so the show can still reference him, react to him, and, let’s be real, argue about him, without him ever stepping in front of a camera.

Are Will and Emmy still together now?

Yes, they’re still together, and not in a casual kinda way. These two are in a “we’re literally planning a wedding” phase right now.

First, they’re engaged! PEOPLE confirmed Will proposed on May 5, 2025, during a trip near Saint-Tropez, with a custom emerald-cut ring designed with help from Emmy’s mom.

Then there’s the current-status check. Bravo’s The Daily Dish frames Emmy as “newly engaged” and planning her dream wedding going into season four, while also acknowledging the “lingering hurt” from last year’s rumours. Translation: the gossip may still haunt them, but the relationship is still intact!

And if you’re wondering whether it’s all just PR wording, Bravo followed up with very real-life updates.

In January 2026, Emmy shared that she’d been wedding dress shopping, and the outlet notes she and Will still hadn’t nailed down a date yet, per Bravo.

So the vibe right now is… Will may have walked away from reality TV, but he didn’t walk away from Emmy. If anything, it looks like they’re trying to build their relationship off-camera, which, considering how season three treated them, makes total sense!

