Amber leaks messages between her and Jordan to prove he lied about her on Love Is Blind

Amber has shared the receipts to prove that she didn’t give Jordan “the silent treatment” following the fight on Love Is Blind, and it’s all getting a bit messy.

After their fight on Love Is Blind, Jordan told the cameras that after their fight Amber gave him “total silence” saying he just “couldn’t work with that.”

However, Amber has now set the record straight and proved that she didn’t give him the silent treatment after their argument, and she’s quite literally got photographic evidence.

She shared the pictures on her story, alongside the caption: “Clearing the rumours that I did not actually give Jordan the silent treatment after we fought (idk why he said that on film?).”

She shared screenshots of messages between herself and Jordan which was from March 26th 2025, the morning after their fight it would appear.

Jordan messaged her first, saying: “Hey I really think we should talk. I hate that I have to go to work right now because I can’t think about anything besides last night but I’m stuck in the apartment. I’m not just going to give up on this. I love you.”

Amber then responded, writing: “I messaged Laura and Kyle earlier this morning to see if they could let you out. One of the girls/guys might be able to too. I’m open to talking however I really want you to take some time to deeply think about everything and what you truly want before I put anymore into this.”

Jordan messaged back: “I understand, I was hammered last night so really just want to be able to sit down with you and have a conversation clear headed.”

She responded: “When would you want to?” with Jordan saying: “I know you’re in Mt Vernon tonight, I’d prefer to talk in person so maybe tomorrow when we are together again?”

As for who Laura is, she appears to be one of the Love Is Blind producers, as Amber also shared the message she had sent to her earlier that morning discussing her relationship with Jordan.

She had told Laura: “Hey! I just wanted to clarify my stance because I know last night was confusing.

“For me it’s still a yes and it’s always been a yes (even when I was hurt last Thursday). I now totally understand Jordan’s skepticism however.

“I think it was very important for us to talk this past week for me to truly understand that if he says no on Sunday we were still planning on going forward with our relationship regardless.

“I know he is dead set on saying no right now and I have decided not to pressure him but he does still have the chance to meet Emma tomorrow which may change everything again. We have made it clear to each other that we are okay either way even if he isn’t ready to say yes Sunday.

“It has definitely made our relationship stronger and I have noticed a good change in him (he was already great). It is a lot of me to ask of him to be ready before he meets Emma. Again; he may meet her tomorrow and be over the moon but regardless I am comfortable with him saying no Sunday if he wants to wait.”

Amber then sent a screenshot of that message she sent to Love Is Blind producer Laura to Jordan, who responded: “That’s a really good message, and I appreciate what you said about me too.

“It’s important for me that you know that I’m still 100 per cent in this with you and will continue to be. Also appreciate you sending that to her since you knew I’ve been feeling shitty about the whole thing, that makes me feel better.”

