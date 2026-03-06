Wait, Amber actually just made Love Is Blind history and we almost didn’t realise!

She's the first person on the show to ever do this

*Spoiler alert!* Amber married Jordan on Love Is Blind, and it was the first time a single parent has decided to get married on the show. Only a small percentage of couples get past the altar anyway, so for a single parent, this has never happened on the series before.

Amber openly spoke about having a young daughter with Jordan, and he was truly supportive of that. She attended their wedding, and although there’s been loads of drama ever since they tied the knot, they were one of two couples to get married in season ten.

Christine and Vic were the only other couple who got married, meaning Amber and Jordan didn’t make history by becoming husband-and-wife, but Amber’s choice to do so as a single parent essentially set the ground running for any future single parents on the series.

We saw single father Jordan and his then-fiance Sparkle Megan break things off in season nine, before they even made it to the altar. If they had done though, he would have made history as the first single parent to actually get past the altar.

The only other two parents that have been on the show are sperm donor Tyler – if you’d count him – and Jessica Vestal, who was part of a love triangle and didn’t even get engaged. Jessica went on to star on Perfect Match and have a brief relationship with Harry Jowsey.

Amber’s daughter, Emma, met Jordan off-air, even though he had reservations about marrying someone with a child previously. “It was great, actually,” Jordan told Elite Daily. “We clicked really well. She was a little nervous at first, but we were chatting. She opened up.”

