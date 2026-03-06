Amber reveals Jordan was ‘dead set on saying no’ just days before their Love Is Blind wedding

She admitted she would have 'ran and pushed him out of her life forever' if he'd said no

Amber has posted a series of text messages between herself, Jordan and the Love Is Blind producer on her Instagram story to clear up some rumours about their relationship.

However, in one of her messages sent to one of the producers just days before heading to the altar, she revealed that he was currently “dead set on saying no.” That’s quite the turnaround they managed to make then!

Amber also admitted at the end of the marriage that if Jordan had said no at the Love Is Blind altar then she would “have ran and pushed him out of my life forever.”

For some context, Amber sent the producer the text after she and Jordan had their fight during episode 10.

She wrote: “Hey! I just wanted to clarify my stance because I know last night was confusing. For me it’s still a yes and it’s always been a yes (even when I was hurt last Thursday).

“I now totally understand Jordan’s skepticism however. I think it was very important for us to talk this past week for me to truly understand that if he says no on Sunday we were still planning on going forward with our relationship regardless.”

She then dropped the bombshell, admitting: “I know he is dead set on saying no right now and I have decided not to pressure him but he does still have the chance to meet Emma tomorrow which may change everything again.

“We have made it clear to each other that we are okay either way even if he isn’t ready to say yes Sunday. It has definitely made our relationship stronger and I have noticed a good change in him (he was already great).

“It is a lot of me to ask of him to be ready before he meets Emma. Again; he may meet her tomorrow and be over the moon but regardless I am comfortable with him saying no Sunday if he wants to wait.”

Amber added: “If him and I did not have these talks and he would have said no at the altar I know I would have ran and pushed him out of my life forever.”

The text does seem to continue but the screenshot cuts off at this point in the conversation. For a full look at all the messages Amber shared on her story you can read them all here.

