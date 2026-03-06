All the shocking revelations of the Love Is Blind cast after the messiest season ever aired

If you thought the chaos ended when the Love Is Blind season 10 weddings wrapped, think again.

Somehow, the off-camera drama has been just as messy as what we watched unfold in the pods.

From secret pre-wedding agreements to social media confessions and even some seriously controversial political revelations, the cast have been spilling tea left, right, and centre since filming ended.

Here are all the wildest revelations from the Love Is Blind season 10 cast that have surfaced after the cameras stopped rolling, because apparently, the drama was only just getting started.

Ashley and Alex agreed not to get married before

Ashley’s brutal altar moment with Alex instantly became one of the most talked-about scenes of the season. The way she exposed him mid-ceremony made it seem like she’d suddenly snapped, but apparently that wasn’t the whole story.

Ashley later revealed the pair had actually agreed beforehand that they weren’t going to get married. According to her, the plan was to both say no at the altar and leave respectfully.

Instead, Alex still said yes during the ceremony, which left Ashley feeling blindsided and forced to call him out publicly. What viewers thought was a savage surprise was actually the result of a pre-planned agreement going completely off the rails.

Brittany’s Instagram confession

People were desperate to know whether Brittany and Devonta survived after the wedding episode aired, and Brittany eventually cleared things up herself.

Taking to Instagram, she confirmed their relationship status and addressed months of speculation from viewers who were analysing every social media move.

Brittany admitted the experience had been complicated and emotional, and hinted that what viewers saw on screen didn’t fully reflect everything that happened behind the scenes.

Her post basically confirmed that things didn’t play out quite as the show suggested, leaving us all questioning how much of their relationship story was edited.

‘Jordan was going to say no’?!

Amber dropped one of the biggest bombshells about her relationship with Jordan after filming ended.

According to Amber, Jordan had actually been planning to say no at the altar just days before their wedding.

She claimed he had been openly telling people he wasn’t ready to go through with it, which makes the eventual outcome even more surprising.

If true, it means one of the season’s biggest decisions might have changed at the very last minute which makes sense with how chaotic the entire season felt.

Loads of the cast ended up MAGA supporters?!

One of the most unexpected conversations to come out of the season had nothing to do with relationships.

People began digging into the cast’s social media activity and discovered that several Love Is Blind stars across multiple seasons, including season 10 had publicly been pro-MAGA.

Lots of people were shocked to learn about the political views of some of their favourite (and least favourite) contestants. As always with reality TV, what audiences see on screen is often just one side of the people involved…

Devonta’s past came back to haunt him

Devonta’s time on the show wasn’t just dramatic because of his relationship storyline.

After the season aired, various controversies from his past began resurfacing online.

Allegations and accusations from his ‘ex’ started circulating, firing up a lot of discussion among those trying to piece together what was true and what wasn’t.

The woman came out and said that she and Devonta were dating pre-Love Is Blind and dubbed him a “liar.” He clapped back at her claims and attempted to shut the whole thing down.

The situation added another layer of drama to an already messy season!

Ashley also had ex rumours flying around

As if Ashley’s storyline with Alex wasn’t complicated enough, rumours about her ex began swirling while the season aired.

Speculation spread online suggesting she might have still been in contact with, or even hooking up with, a former partner during filming.

Ashley addressed the rumours and pushed back on some of the claims, but the gossip quickly took on a life of its own across TikTok and Reddit.

Apparently there was an off-screen feud?!

Because apparently this season couldn’t contain all its drama on camera, some are now convinced there was a divide brewing among the women behind the scenes.

The speculation started when Amber shared a social media post from a cast meet-up that only tagged some of the season 10 girls, including Brittany, Christine, Rosalyn, Emma and Keya, while leaving out others like Bri, Priyanka and Ashley.

In the clip, the group joked about being “boss b****es choosing ourselves,” which many viewers immediately interpreted as subtle shade.

Of course, nothing has been outright confirmed. Somethink it’s just social media overanalysis, especially since several of the women still follow each other online. But between cryptic captions, selective tagging and separate hangouts happening the same night, people are convinced there’s a quiet cast divide brewing.

