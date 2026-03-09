It came out on YouTube first, but here’s when Blue Therapy was filmed for Netflix

Viral moments have been coming from that couch for years

If it feels like everyone is suddenly talking about Blue Therapy again, you’re not imagining it.

The relationship reality show has officially landed on Netflix, introducing a whole new audience to the messy conversations, therapy sessions and very viral moments the franchise is known for.

But while the 2026 version feels brand new, Blue Therapy actually has quite a long journey behind it.

Long before Netflix got involved, the show was already blowing up online. So if you’re wondering when the Netflix version was filmed, here’s what we know…

Blue Therapy was originally a YouTube series

Before Netflix gave Blue Therapy the global streaming treatment, it first went viral on YouTube.

The show originally launched in 2021 on the Trend Centrl YouTube channel, created by Andy Amadi.

The format followed couples working through their relationship issues in therapy-style sessions, and the dramatic conversations quickly became extremely shareable online.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the streamer’s series is adapted from Amadi’s viral 2021 YouTube show.

The popularity online was huge, and it didn’t take long before TV networks noticed. In 2023, Channel 4 released a spin-off series called In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy, bringing the concept from YouTube into the traditional TV world.

All of that buzz is basically why the Netflix version already feels so established. The format, the style of conversations and even the online fandom were already there long before the show arrived on the streaming platform.

Netflix officially announced its version of the series in February 2025, and at the same time, reports said casting for couples opened immediately per Deadline.

When was the 2026 Netflix show filmed?

Netflix hasn’t released exact filming dates for the new Blue Therapy series, but the timeline around the production gives some pretty strong hints.

The show was only officially commissioned in February 2025, and that’s when casting for couples began. That means filming would have taken place after that announcement once the cast had been selected, per Deadline.

The Netflix version then premiered on 4 March 2026, which also points to production happening sometime during 2025 so the show could be filmed, edited and prepared for release.

There are also a few subtle clues from the cast themselves. When it comes to where the couples are now, Shay shared a reflective Instagram post in November 2025 saying: “Healing took time, but I’m here now.” That post strongly suggests their time on the show had already happened by late 2025.

So while Netflix hasn’t shared the exact filming schedule publicly, everything around the production timeline points to the series being filmed during 2025 after casting opened and ahead of its March 2026 release.

