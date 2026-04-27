After their massive RHORI fight, here’s where Liz McGraw and Kelsey Swanson stand now

At the end of episode three of RHORI, Liz McGraw and Kelsey Swanson had a massive fallout over affair rumours, so here’s where they stand now.

The argument started after Liz said she wanted a moment “under the moonlight” with Gerry and her “best friend” Dino, in Kelsey’s words. But Liz corrected her, saying, “Friends, plural. Not just the three of us.”

When Liz said she wanted to go to the sea wall, Kelsey began, “I think because of the… ongoing… sh*t…” but didn’t get to finish.

The whole argument basically came down to one word: “ongoing”. Kelsey used it while referring to rumours that Liz had an affair with her best friend Dino, which is what Liz said set her off during her husband Gerry McGraw’s Studio 54-themed birthday party.

But now, it actually seems like they’ve moved past the worst of it and are in a much better place. On the After Show, Liz asked again, “The ongoing what, Kelsey?!”

Kelsey said, “If I was able to finish the sentence, you would’ve understood where I was coming from.”

But Liz disagreed, saying, “But you weren’t finishing, because I asked you 12 times. Like, ongoing what? Ongoing what?”

Kelsey also said Liz had walked off mid-conversation, adding, “It was just hectic in that moment that we couldn’t get to the bottom of what I meant.”

At the time, Kelsey seemed confused by the reaction and said, “She took something wrong.”

Things got even more heated once they were inside. Liz said, “I wanted to be at the sea wall with my husband and my best friends… And you went, ‘Oh, I think not Dino ’cause the ongoing…’ I don’t have an ongoing. It’s all lies. I have nothing to hide. Maybe you do, but I don’t. ‘Because of the ongoing.’ Maybe you have the ongoing, not me. F**k off.”

Kelsey then asked, “Why are you mad at me?!” to which Liz replied, “You got more to hide than I do. How about that?”

In a confessional, Liz said, “The way Kelsey just stood up tall and said this to me about this ongoing, it just rubbed me the wrong f**king way.” She added, “She was trying to distance her own story with Dino by pointing the finger at me.”

When asked how Kelsey even knows Dino, Liz said, “That’s a great question. Well, you’d actually have to ask Kelsey that.”

Despite how intense it all got, the two do seem to have moved past the worst of it. They’re now able to sit down, talk things through, and even laugh about it, even if they still don’t fully agree on what actually happened.

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